Police, Komga and Blues continue good start in Super League

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East London Police, Komga United and Fort Hare Blues all extended their unbeaten run in the Border Super League at the weekend with convincing wins.

In a curtain-raiser for the SA Cup game between the Border Bulldogs and the Valke at Police Park, the Bobbies stormed past Fort Beaufort United 40-14.

Pundits earmarked the game to be a closely contested match, but Police ran away with it with ease, getting more than five tries.

After a shaky Varsity Shield campaign just a few months back, the Luma ke Blues seemed to have got their groove back in the domestic league.

From the forwards to the backline, the combination is clicking so far in the opening phases of the top flight.

They glided past Old Boys at the Nashua Stadium 40-19.

It was a margin many teams have struggled to put over Old Boys at home, as they are a tough nut to crack in front of their spectators.

Komga beat the Walter Sisulu All Blacks 32-22 in the Great Kei.

The game was the Eagles’ debut since they got promoted.

They put up a fight, but the Green Marikana were too strong at the end.

In Mdantsane at the NU1 fields, Swallows edged Buffs 26-24 in a game that went to the wire.

That was Swallow’s first win of the new season.

The game between Breakers and Moonlight was postponed to further dates, along with the Young Leopards match against WSU All Blacks.

The All Blacks were involved in the Varsity Cup promotion game midweek and could not play in the weekend’s round of matches.

In the Premier League, newly promoted Rising Stars from Kwelera are playing like a team that has been in the league for many seasons.

They are currently ticking all the boxes.

The Stars dismantled Ngculu Zebraz 43-18 at the Jongilanga Fields.

This was their second consecutive victory in the second tier of the union’s club rugby.

The Berlin Tigers produced roars in beating the Black Eagles 34-12 in Berlin.

This was their first win of the season after suffering a bonus point loss to the Rising Stars last week.

Lovedale College beat the Wallabies 22-11 at the Station Field in Stutterheim.

The victory meant the students were unbeaten after two rounds as well.

Ocean Sweepers swept Africans 27-17 away at the Breidbach Fields. That was the Sweepers’ second win in the edition.

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