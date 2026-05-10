WSU All Blacks ready to go again next season in promotion drive

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WSU All Blacks captain Lukhangele Tshayi was named backline player of the tournament for the FNB Varsity Shield.

Walter Sisulu University’s All Blacks have taken lessons learnt after missing out on promotion to the Varsity Cup and are ready to give it another crack.

The All Blacks will remain in the Varsity Shield in 2027, and head coach Thembani Mkokheli said the goal for the team was to find where they could improve to win the shield and gain automatic promotion to the Varsity Cup.

Their hopes of promotion were crushed after a 47-22 defeat against Emeris in the FNB Varsity Cup promotion/relegation game on Wednesday.

The game was played in rainy conditions at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha, which acted as a neutral and closed venue.

Mkokheli said his team should have been more clinical with their opportunities.

“We couldn’t capitalise on created chances, not converting them into points, and having possession and territory but not turning them into results,” he said.

Mkokheli used a similar starting XV to the one that started the Varsity Shield final against Wits in April.

He made adjustments in the forwards.

“Execution under pressure in the playoffs is different mentally.

“Players were rushing decisions; we had a lot of line breaks but made mistakes on the last pass,” the coach said.

“Lineouts were also our big problem, which put us under a lot of pressure.”

Walter Sisulu found themselves chasing Emeris in the early stages after conceding quick tries.

Mkokheli credited Emeris for using lineouts to their advantage.

“They kept back to their driving mauls from lineouts, which was their most effective weapon.

“They played like a team with Varsity Cup experience and were more patient.”

Mkokheli praised his team’s mentality to keep fighting despite the uphill battle they faced at halftime.

“Even in a loss, there’s pride in the fightback.

“Being down 33-0 at halftime and then scoring 22 points in the second half, including two tries from Sipho Hoboshe, shows character and resilience.

“They didn’t roll over for teams coming up through the ranks.

“Growth across the season, learning what works at this level. Representing the university and community with effort, even when it’s tough.”

Walter Sisulu’s captain, Lukhangele Tshayi, said despite the loss, the team walked away with their heads held high.

“I’m proud of my team this season. We gave it our all. At the end of the day, we didn’t complain but played for the love of rugby.”

Tshayi ended the 2026 Varsity Shield season as one of the best players with the Varsity Shield FNB Overall Player That Rocks and FNB Back That Rocks Player of the Season awards.

“I was so grateful that I had those awards. It was because of my hard work, and I believe hard work pays off.”

Tshayi is yet to make a decision as to where he will play next year.

“I have received a lot of offers, so I’m not sure at the moment,” he said.

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