Eastern Cape’s bid to host ABC Motsepe playoffs rests on costs assurance

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Ravens FC players celebrate their new title with sports MEC Sibulele Ngongo after beating Old Grey FC in the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League decider at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane. File photo

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The Eastern Cape is the frontrunner to host the national ABC Motsepe League playoffs in June, but it all depends on whether the province is able to cover accommodation costs for teams from the nine provinces.

The submission of the full bid is expected to be made to Safa this week.

A letter detailing and ensuring the covering of accommodation by the province must be sent to the footballing mother body by Tuesday.

The Mthatha Stadium, which has a seated capacity of about 6,200, is the proposed venue.

This was revealed to the Dispatch on Monday by Safa Eastern Cape competitions committee chair Sandile Eric Mata.

Mata said at the recent Safa national competitions meeting the Eastern Cape was approved to host the national playoffs, pending accommodation.

The Western Cape, as previously reported, was in the running to hold the third-tier competition national playoffs but pulled out.

“Safa is expecting a letter on Tuesday that states that the accommodation has been sorted.

“Safa EC, as I have explained before, does not have money.

“The other costs have been covered by the municipalities around which the Mthatha Stadium falls, but we need accommodation for the nine provinces that will be coming; it’s still an issue.

“We are still looking around for Messiahs because this is a great opportunity,” he said.

Mata previously said R3m was needed for the province from the custodians of the national footballing competition.

That is for accommodation, security and emergency medical services, among other things, while Safa National will take care of some expenses.

According to reports, accommodation costs for the event could come to between R100,000 and R200,000-plus for the full week, especially when accounting for 20-30 people (players and staff) per team.

Attempts to obtain comment from the King Sabatha Dalindyebo local municipality were unsuccessful by the time of publication.

Ravens from Bizana will represent the province.

The Bizana team beat Gqeberha’s Old Grey at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane three weeks ago to become the first team to qualify for the national playoffs across the other provinces.

Bizana is less than 250km from Mthatha, which would benefit Ravens.

Highbury were the last Eastern Cape team to be promoted to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (formerly NFD) in 2024 and are still campaigning there.

“By the Eastern Cape hosting, it gives Ravens a home advantage,” Mata said.

“Remember, we have two teams in the PSL [Chippa in the Betway Premiership and Highbury in the Motsepe Foundation Championship]; imagine having a third team playing in the top flight.

“That would be a boost for the province in terms of sporting tourism and football development.”

Other teams that have secured their place in the 2026 national playoffs so far include Mangaung United (Free State), NC Professionals (Northern Cape), Ngwaabe City Motors (Limpopo) and LA Masia (Gauteng).

The leagues in the other provinces are ongoing.

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