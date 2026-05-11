Urban Academy make it a hat-trick of titles with Wynberg Freedom Cup triumph

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Urban Soccer Academy team celebrate their victory in the final of the Wynberg Freedom Cup tournament in Cape Town.

Story audio is generated using AI

The Urban Academy Private School boys’ first soccer team are enjoying a stellar season, having recently scooped up their third consecutive tournament victory.

After their triumph in the Victoria Park tournament earlier this year, the academy team were crowned champions in the Super School Schools tournament in Gqeberha, and followed this up by winning the Wynberg Freedom Cup competition in Cape Town.

After losing in the 2025 Freedom Cup final to Zeekoevlei High, this time they went all the way by beating Bishops 3-1 in the final.

Their standout player, Qhamani Gubevu, played a crucial role for the team throughout the tournament, and was a deserving recipient of the player of the tournament award for his exceptional performances.

He dominated the final against Bishops, controlling the game against a team who had won the St Andrew’s College Football Cup in 2025.

The plate title went the way of Pinelands High, who scored a 2-0 victory over last year’s champions, Zeekoevlei.

The Urban Academy’s remarkable accomplishment is a reflection of their unwavering dedication, discipline and passion for the game.

Such success would not be possible without the exceptional leadership of their coach, Kagan Assam.

Speaking of the players’ achievements, Assam said: “This team is special. The hunger, desire and commitment to succeed are what has driven their achievements.

“I am incredibly proud of them, especially considering the demands of competing in the Victoria Park High School Tournament, the Super Soccer Schools Tournament and the Wynberg Freedom Cup in such a short space of time.”

Competing at a high level in the Super Soccer Schools Tournament and then, just three days later, travelling to Cape Town to participate in the Wynberg Freedom Cup, speaks volumes about the resilience, determination and character of these young players.

Their relentless pursuit of excellence and their hunger to succeed continue to set them apart. – additional reporting by SuperSportschools.com

The Herald