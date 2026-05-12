Nose, Solomons reign supreme at VW HealthCare Run in Kariega

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More than 1,800 runners ran through Volkswagen’s Plant Kariega on Saturday.

Cwenga Nose and Refeloe Solomons were the winners of the fourth annual Volkswagen HealthCare 21.1km at the Volkswagen PeoplePavilion in Kariega on Saturday.

Nose took the men’s title in 1:03:54 while Solomons was the women’s champion with a time of 1:23:33.

More than 1,800 participants competed in three categories: a 5km fun run and 10km and 21.1km races, with the routes starting and ending at the PeoplePavilion and passing through the Kariega plant.

While the run is primarily an internal wellbeing initiative for employees, it was extended to the broader Nelson Mandela Bay community, including employees’ families.

This resulted in strong participation across all age groups and fitness levels.

A total of R20,000 from the proceeds of the event was donated to Miracle Kids Stimulation Centre, a non-profit organisation that rehabilitates, stimulates and integrates disabled children into mainstream schools around Nelson Mandela Bay.

This year’s event formed part of a series of events leading up to Volkswagen’s 75th anniversary celebrations later this year.

“This event continues to grow as a flagship wellbeing initiative for Volkswagen Group Africa,” said HR director Satish Ranchod.

“It promotes healthy lifestyles while strengthening our connection with the communities in which we operate.”

The other winners were:

5km, men: Janco Landman 18:25; women: Keara Domingo 22:33

10km, men: Keanu Domingo 29:43; women: Amanda Detshe 40:42 - VWGA

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