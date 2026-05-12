Sibiya still hopes to end their MFC season campaign on a high note despite recent loss

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Even after a tough 4-0 defeat to Hungry Lions in the Motsepe Foundation Championships, Highbury FC coach Kabelo Sibiya applauded his players for their dedication throughout the season.

The Yellow Nation currently holds sixth place on the table, having earned 39 points from 29 matches.

Sibiya remains resolved to finish the 2025/2026 season on a positive note by securing an away victory over Venda FC on Sunday, despite the recent defeat.

The match will take place at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo (3pm).

“We will regroup, prepare, and aim to win our season-ending match against Venda away,” Sibiya said.

“We know it’s not easy. Last season we won our away match against them, so we believe we can go there, win again, and finish in the position we are in right now, which is sixth.

“Which is a better finish for me than last season.

“Last season, we finished in position eight.

“Yes, everyone wanted promotion this season, but not all of us were able to make it to the playoffs or the Premier League.

“Therefore, we must acknowledge that, move on, and concentrate on the upcoming season.

“However, we really appreciate the effort from the players this season, but what we do not appreciate are the errors that we made defensively that could have helped us keep a clean sheet.”

The loss on Sunday comes after the team scored two straight wins, defeating Midlands Wanderers 3-1 and Lerumo Lions 1-0.

Reflecting on their play against Hungry Lions, the coach said, “We dominated the first 40 minutes of the match until the opponents got their first shot on target, which was a goal from outside the box.

“In the second half, we came back motivated and encouraged by our performance in the first half.

“We made one player change, and we pushed to try and equalise, but we ended up with a costly mistake on the long throw, which was not dealt with correctly.

We tried to make offensive subs, but the opponent caught us on the counters. It was one of those games where the better team lost, honestly — Highbury FC coach Kabelo Sibiya

“The second goal honestly killed the confidence of the players. I saw after that goal that we couldn’t get our rhythm and patterns right.

“We tried to make offensive subs, but the opponent caught us on the counters. It was one of those games where the better team lost, honestly.

“The way we controlled the game, but we ended up losing, is really unbelievable.

“However, we got big clear-cut chances early in the first half; we could have buried our chances, but we failed to do so.

“The opponents, you could see that they were fighting for everything because they were chasing the playoff spot.

“However, we had better chances, but they buried their chances, and we missed ours.

“We made poor decisions, and we made small mistakes, but it’s ok, we understand, and we move on.”

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