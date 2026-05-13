Bay’s Nicholas Pretorius nets six medals at African Swimming Champs

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Four Nelson Mandela Bay swimmers, Nicholas Pretorius (PEA), Jemmah Roman (Infinity), Kaitlynne Horne (PEA) and Kellen Jones (Infinity), took part in the African Swimming Championships in Algeria.

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A triumphant group of young South African swimmers splashed back home this week, proudly carrying an astonishing 84 medals from the 2026 African Swimming Championships in Algeria.

Both senior and junior teams competed in the vibrant coastal city of Oran, where the juniors surged ahead, seizing 25 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze medals to dominate the continental medal table.

The seniors claimed nine gold, 13 silver and 10 bronze medals to finish third on their medal table behind Egypt and Algeria.

Of the four swimmers from Gqeberha who travelled with the SA team to Algeria, PEA Swimming Club’s Nicholas Pretorius, returned with six medals.

The 16-year-old collected a silver medal in the 100m fly (54.91) and a bronze in the 50m fly (24.21).

In the medley relays, he won two gold medals for the two 4x100m events he entered.

Nicholas also scooped a silver in the 4x100m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay events.

“It’s a really rewarding feeling to see all my hard work in training pay off,” he said.

“I am proud to have represented my country, and I am grateful for the support from my coach, teammates and family.

“Winning these medals motivated me to keep improving and aim even higher.

“I hold the 15-year-old SA record in the 50 fly, so I was aiming for the 16-year-old record, but I unfortunately missed it by a split second.

“However, I am extremely happy with my race and my time.

“I still have four months to try and achieve that goal before I turn 17.

“The team was super supportive, and it was amazing to have seniors on the team as well who shared their wealth of knowledge and their experience racing internationally.

“I have an amazing coach, Mark Edge from PEA Swimming Club, who made sure that I was physically and mentally prepared by giving me the correct programme before the SA junior competition and then maintaining it until the Africa Aquatics Championships.”

The Pearson High School pupil said his goal for next year was to compete in the World Aquatics Junior Championships and the Youth Commonwealth Games.

However, his biggest dream is racing in the 2028 Olympics.

Of the other SA competitors, Scarlett le Roux, 18, led the way for the juniors, winning five individual gold medals.

Cassidy Burgess claimed three golds and two silvers in the butterfly and backstroke events.

The other swimmers from Gqeberha who took part in the Africa Aquatics Championships were Jemmah Roman (gold, 200m breaststroke) and Kellen Jones, both from Infinity Swimming Club, and Kaitlynne Horne (bronze medals in 400m free and 4x200m free relay; and silvers in 400m IM and 800m free), from PEA Swimming Club.

Among the seniors, Isabeau Coetsee was the pick, claiming gold in the 100m backstroke in 1:03.18 and the 200m backstroke in 2:16.42.

Matthew Caldwell won the 400m freestyle (3:53.65) and 800m freestyle (8:10.30), as well as the 200m freestyle (1:50.73), and finished second in the 50m backstroke in 29.74 seconds.

Swimming SA president Alan Fritz applauded the swimmers on their achievements.

“It’s incredibly encouraging to see so many of our young swimmers stepping up and delivering performances of this standard on the continental stage.

“These championships are an important part of the development journey for our next generation of elite athletes.

“To return home with 84 medals across the junior and senior teams is a reflection of the depth of talent we have in South African swimming, and we congratulate every swimmer, coach and support staff member on their contribution.

“The experience gained in this environment will be invaluable as these athletes continue their progression in the sport,” Fritz said.

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