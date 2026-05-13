Gqeberha’s City Lads pleased with Super League shake‑up

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City Lads' Ashley Booysen and Sinamile Mkhwanazi of UWC compete for the ball during the Hollywoodbets Super League match at UWC Stadium last season.

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Gqeberha’s City Lads head coach, Zikhona Madinga, has welcomed the new format of the Hollywoodbets Super League, saying it will not only allow more women players to be scouted but will also provide financial relief to teams.

On Tuesday, the South African Football Association (Safa), Hollywoodbets and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) announced a new format for the Hollywoodbets Super League.

The competition will move from a 16-team national format into two streams of eight teams each.

The league starts in Soweto next Friday.

Safa chief executive Lydia Monyepao said the new structure reduced the financial burden on clubs, improving match day experiences and strengthening the broadcast product.

There will be 16 match weekends where all the teams will gather at the same venue to play matches over three days.

Though the cost-cutting and more television exposure of the round-by-round weekend festivals were applauded, the sharing of league matches has been questioned.

City Lads, though, were largely satisfied.

“We are excited about the new format of the league,” Madinga said.

“Previously, league fixtures were played weekly, but now games will be played every two weeks.

“We will all play on the same field and in the same province, which means that now the cost of the teams will be less in terms of travelling and accommodation.

“The games will also be televised, so players will get exposure and be seen by scouts and also be seen by the entire South Africa.

“It’s exciting but challenging also because the teams are now divided into two streams.

“Each stream has eight teams, so if you are at the bottom of the table, that means you’ll go straight to relegation.

“We have been preparing for the league because the season was meant to start last month.

“We had already started with our pre-season preparations since the end of January.

“This season we are looking to finish in the top two now that the league has been divided into two streams.”

A major feature of this format will be the introduction of a championship match, creating a marquee event for fans, sponsors and broadcasters while increasing the excitement around the league — Safa press release

Safa’s release said the new format was part of a drive to make the women’s product stronger.

“This venture underscores continued commitment to build a stronger, commercially viable and fully professional women’s football ecosystem in South Africa,” the release said.

“A major feature of this format will be the introduction of a championship match, creating a marquee event for fans, sponsors and broadcasters while increasing the excitement around the league.

“The changes also pave the way for a two-division structure from 2027, introducing promotion and relegation to strengthen competitiveness and long-term sustainability within women’s football.

“Alongside the new format, the league will also introduce a refreshed digital platform.

“Fans can look forward to festivalised match weekends, centrally co-ordinated event experiences and enhanced broadcast production in partnership with the SABC.

“Fans can expect awesome match-day experiences, increased television exposure, stronger radio promotion and improved streaming accessibility where broadcast coverage is unavailable.”

It said Safa and Hollywoodbets believed the new structure was more than just a format change; it was suggested that it was a strategic reset that would create a stronger, more sustainable and exciting future for the women’s game.

The one stream is Super Era, which comprises Mamelodi Sundowns, TS Galaxy Queens, University of the Western Cape, Copperbelt Ladies, Richmond United Ladies, Stellenbosch, University of Pretoria and Diepkloof Ladies.

The other stream is called the Super Rise, which comprises JVW, University of Fort Hare, Tshwane University of Technology, University of Johannesburg, Ezemvelo Women’s, City Lads, First Touch Ladies and Ramatlaohle.

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