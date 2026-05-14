Iran hold World Cup departure rally despite continuing concerns

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Iran's national soccer team head coach Amir Ghalenoei and Iran Football Federation president Mehdi Taj at the team's farewell ceremony ahead of their departure to the 2026 World Cup in Tehran on May 13 2026.

Iran hosted a World Cup departure rally attended by thousands of fans in Tehran’s Enqelab Square on Wednesday night, even though concerns remain about the team getting into the US and competing at the tournament.

The players, who will continue their preparations at a training camp in Türkiye next week, were cheered by the crowd as they made patriotic statements from a stage and the kit they will wear at the June 11 to July 19 tournament was unveiled.

“This is the best send-off in the past four World Cup campaigns,” Iranian FA (FFIRI) president Mehdi Taj told state TV.

“The players are with the people, and the crowd stands with the country’s dignity, honour and strength. Whatever the result, may Iran’s flag be raised there and defended.”

Iran’s participation in the World Cup has been in question since the US and Israel started the regional war by launching air strikes on the Islamic Republic in late February.

Taj was refused entry to co-host nation Canada for the Fifa Congress two weeks ago because of his connection to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), triggering fears there may be issues for some of the Iran delegation getting into the US.

As in Canada, the IRGC is classified as a “terrorist entity” in the US and secretary of state Marco Rubio has said no-one with ties to the organisation would be admitted to the country.

Iran has placed responsibility for getting the players and team officials into the US, where Team Melli are scheduled to play all three World Cup group matches, firmly in the hands of tournament organisers Fifa.

“Nothing has arrived yet regarding the visas. We hope it will definitely be handled within this timeframe,” Hedayat Mombeini, FFIRI secretary-general, told state TV at the rally.

“Fifa has made promises, and hopefully those promises will lead to results and the players will receive their visas on time.”

Reports that some Iraq players had been refused US visas, which were quickly refuted by the White House and Iraq Football Association on Wednesday, further fuelled Iranian concerns.

“I just heard that news,” Mombeini said.

“I hope Fifa steps in. We have always believed sport should be separate from politics. In my view, Fifa has a duty to step in and make sure entry for all members of all World Cup teams is facilitated.”

Iran will play Gambia in a World Cup warm-up in Antalya on May 29 and Mombeini said the FFIRI was in the process of arranging another friendly for the training camp in Turkey.

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