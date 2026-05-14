Kuse tipped to bring WBC title home to East Cape

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Melvin Jerusalem and Siyakholwa Kuse flanked by Golden Gloves director Nivi Grigor ahead of their Saturday clash at Emperors Palace

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Mdantsane’s Siyakholwa Kuse is tipped to finally bring the WBC title to the Eastern Cape when he challenges Filipino Melvin Jerusalem for the mini-flyweight belt at Emperors Palace in Ekurhuleni on Saturday.

For all its reputation as the country’s boxing hotbed, the province has never produced a WBC title-holder despite numerous attempts.

The first to challenge for the Mexico-based world sanctioning belt was the late Mdantsane’s Mzukisi Marali, when he was stopped in four rounds by Thai legend Saman Sorjaturong in a junior flyweight title clash in 1997.

Other boxers who also came short were Simpiwe Vetyeka, when he lost on points to Japan’s Hosumi Hasegawa in a bantamweight title challenge, and the late Mhikiza Myekeni, who also dropped to a points decision to Thai legend Pongsaklek Wonjongkam for the flyweight version.

Mthatha’s Simpiwe Konkco was the first to try to bring the same title Kuse will be vying for, but suffered a points loss to another Thai legend, Cayaphon Moonsri, in 2019.

Of course Kuse is also on the list, as he came short against Jerusalem in their first fight in Manila in October.

But never has the opportunity to end the drought been amplified more than it is when Kuse goes for the immediate rematch against the Filipino, with no intervening bout between them since their Manila clash, when Kuse faded and lost the fight in the championship rounds.

The WBC, whose president Mauricio Sulaiman will be ringside for his first SA visit, was so impressed by Kuse’s bold stand that it offered him an eliminator.

But Kuse’s promoter, Golden Gloves Promotion, convinced the Filipino to accept an immediate rematch after Jerusalem’s planned unification clash against Oscar Collazo, who holds WBO and WBA titles, fell flat in March.

While activities in their previous bout, such as celebrating the 50th anniversary of Thrilla in Manila, favoured Jerusalem, the rematch will coincide with Sulaiman’s engagements with the Boxing SA board as well as other SA boxing stakeholders, tilting the odds to the Mdantsane southpaw.

For his part, Kuse, who has never lost a rematch, has promised to start the fight strong and finish stronger to leave no doubt on the judges’ scorecards.

“I know the mistake I made in our first fight, which was due to my first time fighting in a foreign environment,” he said.

“This time I am fighting at home, but even if I were not, I would do things differently.

“At world level it is vital to finish strong, to leave a lasting impression on the judges.

“I know Jerusalem will come strong, and the fact that he was willing to come here proves that he is confident of his chances.

“But I have never fought for the same title twice and not won it, and that will not change.”

Kuse understands the history awaiting him in victory, as he will become the fourth SA boxer to hold the WBC title, often recognised as the most prestigious in boxing.

Only the late Dingaan Thobela won the trinket at home, when he stunned Englishman Glen Cately to take the WBC super middleweight title in 2000, following in the footsteps of Thulani “Sugarboy” Malinga, who achieved the feat in England by claiming the same belt, with an upset win over Nigel Benn four years earlier.

Kuse will join Kevin Lerena, who holds the WBC bridgerweight belt, as the only SA boxers to hold a major world title.

The tournament will also see Mdantsane’s Thobela Nyanda defending her SA mini-flyweight title against Tyla Promnick.

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