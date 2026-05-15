Ruthless bare-knuckle duel expected when Kruisfontein collide with Quins

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Lock Melvin Claasen (with ball) was named as Kruisfontein's man of the match after they beat NMU Madibaz in an EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash

The gloves will come off and a ruthless bare-knuckle duel is expected when heavyweight EP club rugby teams Kruisfontein United and Harlequins square off in a key EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 clash in Humansdorp on Saturday.

After last week’s fixtures were called off because of the Junior Boks’ match against New Zealand in Gqeberha, club rugby teams are itching to return to action.

Of the 18 Grand Challenge matches in three divisions that will be contested on Saturday, the spotlight is on the duel between Kruisfontein and Harlequins at the Sports Complex in Humansdorp.

Harlequins have beaten Hankey Villagers, Trying Stars and Madibaz in the opening games to set the scene for a titanic clash against Kruisfontein.

A close contest is expected, though Kruisfontein might enjoy a slight advantage because they will be able to count on the support of Purple Army fans who will pack the sports complex.

Kruisfontein will have momentum going into the clash after they edged the NMU Madibaz 32-27 in their last outing ahead of the enforced break.

Powerful Kruisfontein lock Melvin Claasen was named man of the match thanks to his relentless work rate when he led the charge from the engine room against the students.

“Last year we missed out by two points in the final against Gardens in a great game,” Harlequins coach Leon Nicolaai said ahead of his team’s latest bid for silverware.

“Harlequins gained experience from that final and also what happened in George in 2025 at the Easter tournament.

“We will be better equipped going into both competitions in 2026, and we hope to do well.

“As a club we would like to win everything on offer.”

Champions Gardens, whose eagerly awaited clash against Harlequins was postponed last week, return to action with an away clash against a combative Jeffreys Bay outfit.

After slipping to a shock loss against Park in their opening game, Gardens got their campaign up and running with a vital 24-23 win on the road against Kruisfontein United in their second outing.

That win will have instilled much-needed confidence in Gardens’ ranks after they failed to set the world alight at the Saldanha Super 8 Easter Rugby tournament.

After playing three tough games in Saldanha, Gardens looked somewhat leg-weary when they went down against a fired-up Park outfit.

After home wins against Gardens and Brumbies, Park will have their first taste of life on the road when they travel to face a well-drilled Joubertina United outfit.

Park showed plenty of enterprise in their back division when they beat Gardens and Brumbies, and another entertaining game is expected in Joubertina.

Beaten EC Super 14 finalists Progress will be keen to build on their solid start to the season when they host a dangerous Brumbies outfit at the Central Field in Kariega.

Progress got their campaign up and running with a narrow 26-25 win over Trying Stars in Alexandria before romping to a convincing 55-29 win over Jeffreys Bay.

In other matches scheduled for Saturday, Hankey Villagers host NMU Madibaz and a close clash is expected between Star of Hope and Trying Stars at the Jabavu Stadium in KwaNobuhle.

With the Top 12 set to be split into top six and bottom six sections after the opening round of 11 matches, every point pocketed is vital for teams with aspirations of making the cut.

Saturday’s fixtures (all 3.30pm):

Top 12: Star of Hope v Trying Stars, Progress v Brumbies, Joubertina v Park, Kruisfontein United v Harlequins, Hankey Villagers v NMU Madibaz, Jeffreys Bay v Gardens

Middle 12: Kirkwood v Kwaru, Evergreens v Central, African Bombers v Motherwell, Suburban v United Barbarians, Spring Rose v Despatch Oostelikes, Missionvale v Born Fighters

Bottom 12: Lily White v Helenvale, Adelaide Rangers v Kareedouw Tigers, Klipfontein v Orlando Eagles, Middelburg Excelsior v Despatch, Police-Crusaders v Windvogel, St Marks v Middelburg Eagles.

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