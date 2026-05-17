Kohli to play in 2027 ODI World Cup only if he can add value  

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India's Virat Kohli pushes a delivery into the offside in the third ODI against SA in Visakhapatnam on December 6 2025. File photo

India veteran Virat Kohli says he has nothing left to prove and will consider playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup only if he can still contribute meaningfully.

The 37-year-old, who retired from T20 internationals after India’s 2024 World Cup triumph and ended his 123-Test career last year, is now active only in the ODI format.

Kohli played 13 ODIs last year, scoring 651 runs, and returned to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after last representing India in January. He has already struck one century in the current IPL season.

Asked about his prospects for the 2027 World Cup, Kohli said he remains ready to represent India but would not pursue selection unless convinced he could add value.

“If I can add value to the environment that I’m a part of and the environment feels I can add value, I’ll be seen,” Kohli said on a podcast of his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“When I arrive to play, I put my head down; I work as hard, if not harder, than anyone else. And I play the game in the right way.

“I prepare for the fact that I will field 50 overs, every ball like it’s the last ball I’m going to play in my career, and I will bat that way and I will run between the wickets that way, and I will do everything possible for the team.

“After operating like this, if I have to be in a place where I have to prove my worth and value, that place is not meant to be for me. And I am very clear in my head from that perspective.”

Kohli, a former India captain, has featured in 311 ODIs, amassing 14,797 runs at an average of 58.71. Only Sachin Tendulkar, with 18,426 runs, has scored more in the format.

Now in his 17th year of international cricket, Kohli has faced scrutiny over consistency, particularly after back-to-back ducks against Australia last year, but responded with strong performances against South Africa and New Zealand.

“Look, if you go to your workplace, and if people say we believe in your abilities, and then a week later they start questioning the way you operate, it’s like, why?” Kohli said.

“Either tell me on day one I’m not good enough or I’m not needed. Or if you’ve said I’m good enough and you say we’re not even thinking otherwise, then be quiet.”

The 2027 ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October and November next year.

• Meanwhile, Finn Allen said shedding self-imposed pressure and rediscovering his enjoyment of batting have helped revive his form after he fired the Kolkata Knight Riders to a 29-run win over the Gujarat Titans in the IPL on Saturday, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Allen smashed 93 off 35 balls — including four fours and 10 sixes — as Kolkata posted a mammoth target of 248 for the opposition. Gujarat only mustered 218-4 in 20 overs in reply.

The New Zealand batter had managed just 81 runs in his first five matches and was dropped for three games before returning to score an unbeaten 100 off 47 balls in his second innings back earlier this month.

“To be honest, at the start of the tournament, I was putting far too much pressure on myself to perform and I was probably a shell of a human for a bit there, and it was all self-inflicted,” Allen said.

“I love playing cricket; I love batting, and I wasn’t enjoying it as much as I should have at the time because I was putting too much pressure on myself.

“So having those few games off really did me a good thing.”

Reuters