New opponent named for Ndongeni’s farewell after Msimang’s withdrawal

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Chumani Thunzi, right, and Luvuyo Mphuthi during their Eastern Cape junior-welterweight clash at the Orient Theatre.

Chumani Thunzi has been secured as the new replacement for Xolisani ‘Nomeva’ Ndongeni’s farewell fight at the Jan Smuts Stadium in KuGompo City on Saturday.

This was revealed by Ground Up Sports Promotion at the weekend after his initial opponent, Sanele Msimang, withdrew at the 11th hour due to injury.

The promotion said the KwaZulu-Natal boxer’s injuries became public in a manner not consistent with “professional boxing protocols”.

“Ground Up Sports Promotion wishes to place on record that official correspondence was received from a medical facility confirming injuries sustained by the boxer on May 14 2026,” it said in a statement.

It said Thunzi, whose ring name is AK-47, was given the thumbs up subject to all regulatory approvals and promotional processes.

“[Ground Up Sports] Promotion remains committed to delivering a professional, safe and high-quality sporting,” the statement said.

Thunzi, from Mdantsane, holds a professional record of eight wins and two losses and first entered the professional boxing ranks in 2017.

He last fought in August 2024 at the Orient Theatre, where he was knocked out by Aphiwe Mboyiya.

It will be his return to the ring for a bout that will be an addition to Ndongeni’s 41 bouts, bringing the curtain down on his 16-year career.

Former IBO lightweight champ Ndongeni’s farewell bout will coincide with his 36th birthday month while also marking the day he made his professional debut with a points decision over Luyanda Vumazonke in 2010.

Dubbed “Last Sting of Wasp” in reference to Ndongeni’s “Nomeva” moniker, the tournament is packed with potentially explosive bouts.

There is a world-title bout to boot when Mdantsane’s Nhlanhla Tyirha goes for the IBO mini-flyweight belt against Nhlakanipho Kunene and the long-awaited clash between Makhanda’s Bongani Fule and Lindelani Sibisi for the SA featherweight belt.

In the same event, Mdantsane’s Siseko Teyisi will face Neel Jacamos, from the Philippines, for the WBC Junior Flyweight Youth World Title.

SA champion Sharadene Fortuin will contest the WBC international female bantamweight title against Zambian Alice Mbewe.

Fortuin, who hails from Seymour, is on the verge of making history and becoming the first SA female boxer to win the WBC international belt if she beats Mbewe.

The event will be fused with endless entertainment activities featuring top musicians.

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