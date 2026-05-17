Young Leopards, Blues, Komga, Buffs big winners in Super League’s week three

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Old Boys and Buffs come to grips at the Baysville grounds, in KuGompo City, on Saturday.

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Week three of rugby in the Border Super League saw some big results, which included Young Leopards securing a thumping and unexpected 34-14 win over East London Police, in Ducats.

The game, between the heavyweights of the region over the past three seasons, was touted to be closely contested by pundits prior to kickoff.

But the Leopards showed they are going to be a hard team to beat in this year’s edition of the league, walking away with a bonus point victory, and still unbeaten.

Continuing a good start to their campaign, Fort Hare Blues beat Moonlight 31-7 at the Davidson Stadium in Dikeni.

The Blues now top the log with 15 points.

In Komga, Komga United narrowly beat Breakers.

At the Baysville grounds in KuGompo City, in the biggest rivalry of the weekend, Buffs beat Old Boys 29-19. This was Buffs’ first win of the league after having picked up two losing bonus points.

Other games, including Walter Sisulu All Blacks against Swallows, and FB United against WSU Eagles, were postponed.

In the Premier League, debutants Rising Stars built their streak to three out of three after humbling the Wallabies 39-8 at Station Field, leaving the Kwelerha side at the top of the second-tier league.

Behind them are Lovedale College, who dismantled Busy Boys 39-3 in Lovedale on Saturday.

Ncera Leopards claimed a 21-18 win over Black Eagles to round up the fixtures for the weekend.

Other games that were postponed were: Africans vs United Brothers, Ngculu Zebras vs Berlin Tigers, Ocean Sweepers vs Winter Rose/Ntlaza Lions.

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