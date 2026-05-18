Chippa look to sharpen defensively against Amakhosi

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Chippa's Alzola Matrose, right, and Themba Mantshiyane of Golden Arrows pursue the ball at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on April 16 2026.

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Chippa United are sharpening their defensive strategies, determined to shut out Kaizer Chiefs in a high-stakes Betway Premiership season finale at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Early strikes from Isaac Cisse and Golden Boot frontrunner Junior Dion deepened the Chilli Boys’ woes, stretching their winless run to five after a 2-0 defeat to Golden Arrows last weekend.

Leaving them just one point off the relegation playoff spot with one match remaining against a rejuvenated Glamour Boys side to save their season.

Despite this, the Gqeberha-based side’s interim coach, Nkosohlanga Dikeni, is confident his team will survive another season in the PSL.

Chippa are 13th on the log with 25 points from 29 games.

“We’ve got to go into the game knowing that in the past four games we conceded against AmaZulu with a huge number of goals,” Dikeni said.

“We have conceded against Sekhukhune with a huge number of goals; we took a good deep breath away in Mbombela, a game that was not easy, playing against a very difficult team.

“We know what happened after we played TS Galaxy. We come back home, and we concede two goals in the first half.

“Again, we want to look at what we can do to close shop. How do you keep it at 0-0? Because at 0-0 everyone has got something.

“I think that would be the most important aspect. How do we keep the game longer at a no score line, and how do we push the score line to be in our favour?

“So, that is ideally what we are looking at going into the week.”

Chippa will be praying that Marumo Gallants and Orbit College lose the league matches against Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates, respectively, on Saturday.

A defeat for either team will see Chippa safe, whether they lose or draw against AmaKhosi.

Magesi are at the bottom of the table with 21 points, three behind 15th-placed Orbit, who lost 2-0 to Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven Stadium.

Magesi lost 1-0 to Siwelele but could still escape relegation on the final day with a win at home against Richards Bay if other results go their way.

They will hope Orbit loses by four goals against Orlando Pirates to go above them and avoid automatic relegation.

A draw for Orbit against Pirates will be enough to avoid automatic relegation and could see them go above Marumo Gallants into 14th place should they fail to win their last match against Stellenbosch at home.

A win for Orbit against the Buccaneers will all but secure their Premiership status again next season.

Gallants need to win their match against Stellies at home, as that will see them avoid relegation.

They are tied on 24 points with the Mswenko Boys but have a -17 goal difference to Orbit’s -24.

Saturday’s final round of fixtures are (all at 3pm):

Durban City vs AmaZulu, Chatsworth Stadium

Golden Arrows vs TS Galaxy, King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United, Moses Mabhida Stadium

Magesi FC vs Richards Bay, Seshego Stadium

Marumo Gallants vs Stellenbosch FC, Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium

Orbit College vs Orlando Pirates, Mbombela Stadium

Sekhukhune United vs Siwelele, Peter Mokaba Stadium

— Additional reporting by Neville Khoza

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