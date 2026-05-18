Matthew Boast aims for cross-format dominance

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Matthew Boast of the Dafabet Warriors hopes the side can replicate what was a reasonably successful domestic season.

After a season of highs and lows, capped by a memorable trophy win, Dafabet Warriors fast bowler Matthew Boast is determined to prove he can execute his skills across all formats.

The 23-year-old, who sustained an injury that ruled him out of contention for the CSA One-Day Cup, endured a rollercoaster campaign with the Gqeberha-based side.

The Warriors lifted the T20 Challenge title, fell just short in the 4-Day Series final, and exited the 50-over competition at the playoff stage after defeat to eventual winners the Titans.

Most of Boast’s appearances came in the first-class arena, where he established himself as a key figure in the Warriors’ red-ball attack.

However, his momentum was halted by an injury during the 4-Day final, which subsequently ruled him out of the One-Day Cup.

Despite the setback, he remains confident in his ability to contribute across all formats under head coach Robin Peterson.

“When it came to game time in the T20 competition, our team was quite strong, and we showed that by winning the trophy.

“CJ [King] got the call-up ahead of me, and I was so chuffed for him because he went in and did well straight away.

“So the fact that we could bring the trophy home meant so much to all of us.

“Sometimes it means you may have to sit out, but I understand that — it’s about being ready when you are called upon, and I was ready for that.

The fact that we could bring the trophy home meant so much to all of us. Sometimes it means you may have to sit out, but I understand that — Warriors bowler Matthew Boast

“I definitely back my abilities to perform across formats. The coach knows that, and so do my teammates,” Boast said.

In contrast to his return of 43 wickets and 189 runs in 10 first-class matches, Boast featured in only two T20 games.

Even in that limited sample, he took 10 wickets with a top score of 53, underlining his growing value as a multidimensional cricketer.

The former Hilton College pupil says the season taught him important lessons in both performance and mindset.

“One thing I can take forward is the big change in my mental strength,” he said.

“When I’m going up against a good batter or someone who is in, I always back myself. If I can beat the bat, there’s every chance I can take the wicket.

“Another area I’ve seen growth in is my four-day game.

“Duanne Olivier has been a great help to me — he’s taken me under his wing.

“I’ve learnt more about planning and using my energy more efficiently, and I think it’s shown in my performances.”

Boast’s progress has been recognised through his inclusion in the 2026 CSA Emerging Academy programme.

The former South Africa Under-19 representative, who came through CSA Division 2 pathway cricket, believes the opportunity will further sharpen his game ahead of the new season.

“Initiatives like the academy, the inbound and outbound tours for the A-sides, and SA20 are key to a young cricketer’s development.

“If you’re serious about making a career in the game, they open doors.

“To have top-level coaches on hand is vital because you can iron out creases in your game before they become permanent,” he said.

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