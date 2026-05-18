Mpengesi rolls the dice: Coach Truter in for Chiefs clash

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Brandon Truter will be at the helm for Chippa United on Saturday

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Chippa United have pulled in jobless Brandon Truter to coach the team for their final match of the Betway Premiership season against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys’ chair, Siviwe Mpengesi, pressed the panic button after the team lost 2-0 to Golden Arrows at the weekend and decided to change the hands at the wheel again.

Truter, who had been without a coaching job for a year since his last assignment with second-tier side Upington City, replaces interim coach Nkosohlanga Dikeni as the seventh mentor of the Gqeberha club this season.

The Chilli Boys’ league campaign began with Sinethemba Badela, followed by Musa Nyatama, Morgan Mammila, Luc Eymael, Kanu Vilakazi and Dikeni, who only lasted two matches.

Contacted on Monday night via WhatsApp and asked to confirm the change at the helm, Mpengesi replied, “Yes, but not necessarily for the last game, but the new coach for next season.”

Chippa are just one point off the relegation playoff spot with one match remaining against a rejuvenated Glamour Boys side to save their season.

Chippa United boss Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi (SUPPLIED)

A defeat for either Marumo Gallants or Orbit College will see Chippa safe, whether they lose or draw against AmaKhosi.

Magesi lost 1-0 to Siwelele but could still escape relegation on the final day with a win at home against Richards Bay if other results go their way.

They will hope Orbit loses by four goals against Orlando Pirates to go above them and avoid automatic relegation.

A draw for Orbit against Pirates will be enough to avoid automatic relegation and could see them move above Marumo Gallants into 14th place should they fail to win their last match against Stellenbosch at home.

A win for Orbit against the Buccaneers will all but secure their Premiership status again next season.

Gallants need to win their match against Stellies at home, as that will see them avoid relegation.

They are tied on 24 points with the Mswenko Boys but have a -17 goal difference to Orbit’s -24.

Saturday’s final round of fixtures are (all at 3pm):

Durban City vs AmaZulu, Chatsworth Stadium

Golden Arrows vs TS Galaxy, King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United, Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Magesi FC vs Richards Bay, Seshego Stadium

Marumo Gallants vs Stellenbosch FC, Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium

Orbit College vs Orlando Pirates, Mbombela Stadium

Sekhukhune United vs Siwelele, Peter Mokaba Stadium

— Additional reporting by Neville Khoza

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