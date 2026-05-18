Mthatha’s Xotyeni sprints to African bronze in Accra

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Mthatha running sensation Mihlali Xotyeni marked his debut at the African Senior Athletics Championships with a bronze medal in the men’s 200m final on Sunday.

The 24th edition of the championships was held at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra from May 12 to 17.

The 23-year-old ran an impressive 20.56s as he finished just behind Ivory Coast’s Chiekhna Toure, who took gold, and Phaezel Selepe of Botswana, who snatched silver.

“More than anything, this medal means I’m on the right journey and the right path. I’m getting to where I’m destined to be,” Xotyeni said.

“I haven’t fully adjusted to the fact that now I’m a bronze medallist in the African champs. It feels surreal and unbelievable. More than anything I’m grateful to God for carrying me this far.”

Going into the final, Xotyeni won his qualifying heat with a time of 21.33 sec, and this gave him confidence when he approached the start line on Sunday.

“Honestly, I wasn’t scared. It was a matter of getting things done properly. I was more focused on executing the race than on the competition.”

“I think I am getting to a point where I don’t get scared of running; I just need to execute my race, and that’s it.”

The humid and rainy weather conditions in Ghana presented many athletes at the championships with a challenge to adjust.

Xotyeni participated in the 100m heats on day one to acclimatise and finished first in heat two in 10.60.

“I’m thankful that I took part in the heats in the 100m. They made me get used to how the weather in Accra is tough, so it didn’t take too long to adjust to my surroundings. I just had to remain calm.”

Xotyeni also spoke about the importance of not only participating but also competing in major competitions such as the African championships.

“Participating gets you experience and points that help you qualify in other tournaments such as the Commonwealth Games and other championships.”

The promising sprinter said that if he could improve anything from his bronze-medal finish, it would be his top-end speed.

This is the optimum speed they can achieve once they reach an upright, vertical sprinting posture.

“I led the race for the first 150m. I think the last 50m was the problem. I have top-end speed, but I cannot maintain it for a very long time. I think if I can polish that, we’ll be good.”

So far it has been a good 2026 for the 23-year-old, having won bronze at the University Sport South Africa (Ussa) men’s 200m final. He followed that up last month with gold in the 4x100m at the inaugural SuperSport Simbine Classic.

“I’ve been involved in medals from nationals to Ussas and now to the African Champs. This form shows me there’s a path I’m heading to, and I’m excited to be part of this,” Xotyeni said.

The event came under scrutiny due to the reported dissatisfaction of athletes from various countries.

South Africa’s shot-putter Aiden Smith spoke out about the general conditions, such as a lack of amenities.

It was also Ghana’s first time hosting the African championships.

“I can’t really comment about the issues raised. From my own experience, Africa is Africa, and I had to adjust to what I had,” Xotyeni said.

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