Sibisi vows KO in KuGompo City showdown

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Lindelani Sibisi and Zolisa Batyi exchange leather at the Orient Theatre in May 2025.

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Lindelani Sibisi is adamant he will retain his SA featherweight title and that Bongani Fule will definitely be knocked out before the final bell when they exchange blows at the Jan Smuts Stadium in KuGompo City on Saturday.

It will be Sibisi’s maiden defence of the title and his second visit to Buffalo City after he won the title in May 2025 with a knockout against Zolisa Batyi.

The Sibisi-Fule bout will be part of the “Last Sting of Wasp” tournament organised by Ground Up Sports Promotions.

It comes after months of administrative issues and back-and-forth over who had the right to contest the title between Fule from Makhanda and Duncan Village’s Siyabulela Hem.

Fule was eventually deemed the challenger after an arbitration ruling in March.

“I’m happy to finally get the opportunity to defend one of my babies [titles],” Sibisi said on Monday.

“It’s no secret that an away fighter needs a KO to win in the Eastern Cape. We’re up for the challenge, and we’ll see how long Fule can last.

“But he will definitely be out before the final bell. And we’re not even aiming for the stoppage.”

Sibisi has an 80% knockout ratio in his 12 fights, which includes 10 wins and two losses, while Fule is unbeaten in his eight matchups since turning pro in 2019.

Fule last fought in November when he beat Jeff Magagane in KuGompo City, while KwaZulu-Natal’s Sibisi has not battled since October, when he won the IBF International featherweight title against India’s Keisham Luckysun Singh in a unanimous points decision over 10 rounds.

Sibisi’s manager, Colin Nathan, was confident his champion would retain his title — and do so in spectacular fashion.

“I have always been confident that we would win this contest. Lindelani has a job to do, so I can do mine.

“I think after we win, we will be ready to break into the world rankings.

“I am expecting a good, tough fight, but with us remaining champions,” Nathan, who will be in East London to support his fighter, said.

The bout will be among curtain-raisers for Xolisani Ndongeni’s farewell fight against Chumani Thunzi.

In the same event, there is a world title bout when Mdantsane’s Nhlanhla Tyirha goes for the IBO mini-flyweight belt against Nhlakanipho Kunene.

Mdantsane’s Siseko Teyisi will face Neel Jacamos, from the Philippines, for the WBC junior flyweight youth world title.

SA champion Sharadene Fortuin will contest the WBC international female bantamweight title against Zambian Alice Mbewe.

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