Graeme march on with decisive victory over Hudson

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Graeme fullback Lucritia Magau (No 15) is surrounded by Hudson Park opponents during their schools rugby match in Makhanda on Saturday

Graeme College continued their imperious march on the winning trail when they comfortably disposed of Hudson Park 54-19 in their schools rugby clash on the Somerset Field in Makhanda on Saturday.

The visitors caused a ripple among the home supporters when they were first to cross the line with a fine try in the third minute by wing Cwenga Bityo, which he converted to lead 7-0.

But it wasn’t long before Graeme got their mojo going in the way of a penalty try, and though much of the first half was evenly contested, the home side eventually broke away with about 10 minutes of the period remaining.

Typically, it was centre and captain Erin Nelson who first broke through the Hudson defence to offload to ever-present fullback Lucritia Magau to cross for the first of his two tries.

That was the catalyst for a burst of scoring as the Graeme backs showed their willingness to attack, even from deep in their own half.

This stretched the Hudson defence to the limits, and it resulted in tries by Iviwe Mshubeki, Magau and Ibenathi Kondile as they surged to a commanding halftime lead of 35-7.

Hudson hit back after the break with their second try, by substitute Ava Nguza, but they could make little inroads on the big margin Graeme had created.

For their part, the home side would not be denied, and further tries by Selunathi Mfundisi, Nelson and big prop Olo Jaca sealed the deal before one final score from Hudson.

There was a similar scoreline between Pearson and Muir in their clash in Gqeberha, though the visitors were still very much in the game at the break, when they trailed only 17-10.

Though they scored one more try in the second half, it was Pearson who cut loose as Kadin Kretzmann, Keano Beling and Nathan Heyns each scored a brace of tries to take them a 55-17 victory.

St Andrew’s College were also dominant in the second half of their showdown with Cambridge in East London.

The visitors led 26-12 at the break but piled on the pressure in the second half to romp to a 73-19 triumph, building further confidence after their first win of the season against Marlow the previous weekend.

The Herald