Highbury’s sixth-place finish marks progress in Motsepe Championship

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Highbury FC coach Kabelo Sibiya says the team intends to go above and beyond in the upcoming season, after two seasons of playing in the Motsepe Foundation Championship and gaining a wealth of professional knowledge and experience.

With a 2-1 victory over Venda FC at the weekend, the Yellow Nation concluded their season campaign on a high note, finishing sixth on the log with 42 points.

Sibiya praised the sixth-place result, saying it was an improvement over the previous season.

Highbury finished ninth with 38 points from 30 games in their inaugural season in the second-highest South African football league, after the PSL.

“We really wanted to set the tone going into the new season,” Sibiya said.

“Also, we wanted to make good memories in our last match for the season.

“Credit to the players and the technical team for the planning. It’s always nice to have players that will perform well even when the club is safe.

“We also wanted to finish in position six at least because we did not win the match. If we didn’t win the match and Upington won or drew, they would have jumped us, and we did not want to end up at number seven,” Sibiya said.

“This was our second season in this league, and we finished in a better position than the position of last season with better points as well.”

In comparison to last season, Sibiya says he has noticed some improvement in his players’ performance.

“This season, we dominated the majority of the football games, demonstrating a great deal of progress and knowledge gained.

“One would have loved to go to the playoffs or automatically be promoted, but to be honest, I believe the foundation has been laid now.

“I believe that everyone who is close to the football club has learnt some lessons, honestly, in these past two seasons. We can now honestly talk about the new season, and we can go the extra mile in terms of our ambitions,” Sibiya said.

“I mean, we have two seasons in the promotional ranks; I want to believe that there is knowledge now that has been acquired by everyone. So, one really sees next season as a season that can be better. It will be a better season because everyone has learnt.”

Sibiya said, “We are looking forward to a great season next season.… It will be tough because there are 15 other football clubs in the league that we have to respect, also.

“They will also be fighting for the same thing as us, but we believe that we are better equipped now with knowledge that we have acquired this season.”

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