Kingswood water polo stars rewarded for dedication in the pool

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Kingswood pupils Megan Sheard, left, and Lily Collins have been chosen for SA water polo teams to compete internationally later this year.

Two rising stars from Kingswood College have earned national recognition after Megan Sheard and Lily Collins were selected for South African water polo teams to compete at world championship events in Europe later this year.

Sheard, an 18-year-old Grade 12 pupil, has been named in the SA U18 World Aquatics team that will travel to Tenerife, Spain, in August, while Collins, a 15-year-old Grade 10 pupil, will represent the SA U16 women’s team at the World Championship in Zagreb, Croatia, from July 25 to 31.

For Sheard, who grew up on a farm outside Cathcart in the Eastern Cape, the selection marked the pinnacle of her sporting journey so far.

“We were sent the team list on our training squad group, and I was very excited and proud of myself,” she said.

“Compared to my other sporting achievements, this would definitely be my greatest achievement.”

Sheard’s love affair with water polo began in Grade 4 when she first tried the sport with a friend.

“I remember the first day we started. I had so much fun and immediately fell in love with the sport.”

Since then, she has steadily climbed the ranks, representing Eastern Province from Grade 7 and later earning SA U16 honours when she toured Türkiye in Grade 10.

She credited her success to perseverance and a strong work ethic.

“I never gave up when things became difficult, especially with all the training and preparation before tournaments. I always try to push myself to become better after every practice and training session.”

Looking ahead to the challenge of international competition, Sheard said she planned to focus on improving her fitness and physical strength in the pool.

She also highlighted the influence of Kingswood water polo coach Kyle Kumm in her development.

“He’s really helped me become the best player I can be by teaching me new things and always pushing and encouraging me. He is always there if I need help.”

Away from the pool, Sheard is also passionate about hockey.

Collins, who grew up in Vincent in East London, has similarly enjoyed a rapid rise through the ranks of the sport.

Originally a competitive swimmer, she took up water polo in Grade 6 as an additional summer sport and quickly discovered a passion for the game.

“At first I was in the U13 social team at school and was weak compared to the older girls,” she said.

Her progress accelerated after joining the HPP club under coaches Paige Meecham and Olympian Chloe Meecham.

“I learnt so many skills I never thought I could with the consistent training.”

Collins said her breakthrough came when she represented Border U13A as a Grade 6 player at the IPT tournament in Durban in 2022.

“That’s when I found my true passion for the sport.”

Her representative career has included Border U13A honours, Nelson Mandela Bay U14A selection, participation in the SA U15 gold team at the CANA Zone IV tournament in Zimbabwe, and appearances at the Gauteng Invitational Tournament.

She described her latest SA U16 selection as the highest level she had yet achieved.

“It helps me take a step further compared to school level and provincial level.”

Collins believes discipline and consistency have been central to her progress.

“I worked hard, tried to keep improving my skills, and made sure I gave my best in every opportunity given. I also stayed positive under pressure and was willing to learn from constructive criticism.”

She said she aimed to improve her confidence, decision-making under pressure and overall consistency as she continued to develop her game.

In addition to water polo, Collins also represents her province in hockey and enjoys swimming during the summer season.

Kingswood head of water polo and first team girls’ coach Kumm praised their pair for the commitment to the sport.

“Kingswood are immensely proud of Megan and Lily for their selection to represent South Africa in their respective age-groups,” Kumm said.

“The achievement is a reflection of their dedication and commitment to water polo.

“They have worked extremely hard to get to where they are and the way the represent their school makes this achievement especially meaningful.”

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