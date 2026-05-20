Bloemendal’s black-ball queen joins Bok ranks

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A Springbok pool player from the streets of Bloemendal — that is the feat Nashreen Ismail has achieved after clinching a top-10 finish at the SA Nationals in Durban.

Ismail, 42, who started playing pool about 10 years ago, represented the Eastern Cape at the tournament.

She was crowned the top provincial player and came ninth overall at the tournament.

Being in the top 10, it automatically qualified her for selection to the national team.

“I am over the moon and super excited,” Ismail said.

“Being included in the Bok team is a dream come true.

“I always knew I had the potential to obtain national colours, but I was still doubtful.

“I waited long for this opportunity. Eventually it happened.

“It was really tough because the best female players of the country competed.

“It is every player’s dream to represent SA. It doesn’t just happen overnight.

“One has to work hard for their place. I really had to keep my nerve when I sank the black ball.”

The international tournament will be held in London in October.

Ismail said she was not sure of the cost of the trip, but would welcome financial assistance.

She credited the achievement to her parents, especially her father.

Her love for pool started when her late father started a game centre at home.

She spent hours at the pool table in the game centre.

“I literally didn’t move from the pool table,” Ismail said.

“I learnt the finer art of playing pool at my father’s table, and today I am very grateful to him.

“He said to me that one day, I would be successful in the sport, and those words came true.

“This is something big for my suburb, Bloemendal. I believe the kids can take heart from my achievement.

“They can now see that anything is possible if you just believe.

“There is so much negativity in our area, and I want to use this milestone as a beacon of hope for our children.

“Sport really has a big part to play in our lives. As the saying goes, a child in sport is a child out of court.

“There is so much joy in sport, and it keeps you fit and healthy.

“I am grateful that I can be a role model they can look up to and realise anything is possible.”

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