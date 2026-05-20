Iran faces visa hurdles ahead of 2026 World Cup

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Iran players during training at the Mardan Sport Complex in Antalya, in Türkiye on May 19 2026

Iran’s national football team will travel from their training camp in Türkiye to Ankara on Thursday for visa appointments ahead of the 2026 World Cup, a senior federation official said.

Iran are training in Antalya after the country’s domestic league was suspended earlier this year after US and Israeli strikes, leaving many players lacking match fitness.

The squad trained on Tuesday at a facility on Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast.

Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, first vice president of the Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI), said the entire squad would attend appointments at the Canadian embassy in Ankara, while some players would also apply for US visas.

The World Cup will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. Iran are due to play all three group-stage matches in the US but would require access to Canada if they progress to the knockout rounds.

“Fifa regulations for the World Cup state one of the obligations is to provide visas to all teams participating in the World Cup, and Fifa has said the host country will provide the necessary co-operation with Iran’s national team,” Nabi said.

“The day after tomorrow we will be in Ankara, and the players will go to the Canadian embassy for the preliminary stages of obtaining their visas.”

He said some players who had not yet applied for US visas at the US consulate in Dubai before the war would also submit applications in Ankara on Thursday.

Nabi said some foreign-based Iranian players would join the squad in Ankara before travelling with the team to the Antalya camp.

Iran qualified early for the expanded 48-team World Cup, but preparations have been overshadowed by uncertainty over travel and security arrangements after the conflict.

Coach Amir Ghalenoei said getting the squad physically ready for the tournament would be difficult after most domestic-based players went seven weeks without competitive football during the suspension of the Iranian league.

“Naturally, I am not fully satisfied with the players’ level of readiness,” Ghalenoei told the FFIRI magazine before the team departs for Türkiye.

“But with a training camp that is about two to three weeks long, we can make up about 20% to 25% of this shortfall.”

Iran will play Gambia in a friendly on May 29 before Ghalenoei names his final 26-man World Cup squad by Fifa’s June 1 deadline.

The FFIRI also hope to schedule another friendly in Türkiye and plan a behind-closed-doors match against Puerto Rico at their US base in Arizona, provided they can enter the country without issues.

Nabi said the federation was confident security arrangements for the tournament would be handled appropriately.

“Security committees are working with Fifa inside the US, and responsibility for security lies with those committees,” he said.

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