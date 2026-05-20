WATCH | Celebrations erupt in London as Arsenal crowned EPL champions after 22-year wait

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Arsenal fans celebrate outside the Emirates stadium after their team win the Premier League title.

Thousands of Arsenal supporters flocked to the streets of North London on Tuesday as the club clinched their first Premier League title in 22 years, sparking wild scenes outside the Emirates Stadium that continued deep into the night.

Arsenal, who had a dominant campaign and led the league for almost the entire season, were confirmed as champions without kicking a ball after second-placed Manchester City drew 1-1 at Bournemouth.

The players had gathered at the club’s training ground an hour north of London to watch the match and video released on social media showed them leaping around and hugging one another once the club’s 14th English title was assured.

In London, fans streamed out of pubs and houses and gathered outside the club’s Emirates Stadium, setting off fireworks and flares while chanting “Champions! Champions! Ole! Ole! Ole!”.

“Words can’t describe it, we’ve been waiting 22 years for this. It’s unbelievable,” an Arsenal fan told Reuters TV.

''Mikel Arteta has completely fixed the whole club.''



Arsenal fans react to the club becoming Premier League champions outside the Emirates Stadium 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dZG5vN7Gy9 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 20, 2026

“Bournemouth did us a massive favour today, they played so well. And we’re deserved champions, so, happy days.”

Arsenal great Ian Wright also joined the party outside the stadium and was mobbed by fans singing his name.

“I was absolutely over the moon,” Wright, who scored 185 goals for the club in the 1990s, told Premier League Productions.

“I got in the cab, got my Mrs and my girls in the cab and I said, ‘We’re going down there, let’s go down to the Emirates.’”

“It’s amazing, honestly, and this club deserves it. Our fans deserve it all, around the world and everybody, we deserve this, man.”

The incredible scenes outside the Emirates as Arsenal win their first Premier League title in 22 years… 🤯👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/bBOl1PLN2B — Football Away Days (@AwayDaysFB) May 19, 2026

Arsenal finish their Premier League campaign with a trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday, before they move on to face Paris St Germain in the Champions League final in Budapest on May 30.

The Gunners ended their 22-year wait to win the title. Leaders for almost the entire season, Mikel Arteta’s side are four points clear with the game against Palace to be a coronation.

Arsenal had beaten Burnley 1-0 on Monday, meaning City had to win on the south coast to extend the race to the final day.

But City trailed to Eli Junior Kroupi’s first-half goal and Erling Haaland’s stoppage time reply was too late for the visitors, who are reportedly set to say goodbye to manager Pep Guardiola at the end of the season after a glittering decade.

Arsenal had been dubbed the nearly men under Arteta after finishing runners-up in the previous three seasons.

The Arsenal fans are out in FULL FORCE celebrating their first Premier League title in 22 years. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/9IPupUdpE2 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) May 19, 2026

But they have finally got over the line, delivering the club’s 14th English title, behind only Manchester United and Liverpool who share the record with 20.

It is Arsenal’s first title since 2003-04 when Arsene Wenger’s side went through the season unbeaten and their first major trophy since the 2020 FA Cup in Arteta’s first season after taking over from Unai Emery.

A memorable campaign could get even better for Arsenal as they face Paris St Germain in the Champions League final in Budapest on May 30, bidding to win the trophy for the first time. Do that and Arteta’s team will go down as one of the greatest in the club’s 140-year history.

Arsenal’s triumph sparked huge celebrations in North London and even at 10 Downing Street where Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a keen Gunners fan, posted on X: “22 long years for Arsenal. But finally we’re back where we belong.”

Arteta, at 44 the youngest Arsenal manager to win the English top-flight title, said the previous day that he would be Bournemouth’s “biggest fan” for a couple of hours on Tuesday.

It's a killer finish from Kroupi 🤯🎯



Arsenal will be league Champions as it stands 👀



📺 Stream #BOUMCI on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc#SSFootball | @Discovery_SA pic.twitter.com/iuX5Xifwnp — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 19, 2026

Fittingly the title was delivered with the help of close friend Andoni Iraola whose Bournemouth side held City.

Arteta’s sentiments would have been echoed by Arsenal fans watching the game in pubs and bars before descending en masse to Emirates Stadium for a party that was set to go on late into the night.

Minutes after the final whistle at Bournemouth, large crowds of Arsenal fans were gathering, many with red flares.

The first-team squad and staff had gathered at the club’s training ground, north of London, with videos posted of wild celebrations as the final whistle at Bournemouth confirmed the title was in the bag.

Arsenal’s success has been built on the fierce intensity, defensive discipline and attention to detail instilled by the innovative Arteta, who has revamped the club culture on and off the field.

Even when they were knocked off the top of the table by Manchester City in April after 200 days in first place, Arsenal’s belief never wavered and they can now enjoy their triumph after a gripping title race.

The players gave everything, absolutely all of the season fighting through difficult, difficult, difficult circumstances until the end — Pep Guardiola

City’s Premier dreams were snuffed out on England’s south coast on Tuesday with a heartbreaking draw.

Needing victory to keep alive the race ahead of Sunday’s season finale, City were undone by Eli Junior Kroupi’s brilliant first-half strike at Vitality Stadium, extinguishing City’s hopes of a seventh league title for Pep Guardiola in what is expected to be his final season after a glittering decade as manager.

“The players gave everything, absolutely all of the season fighting through difficult, difficult, difficult circumstances until the end,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“We were close to arrive in the last moment but on behalf of all Manchester City and my team, we congratulate Arsenal and Mikel [Arteta] for this Premier League. They deserve it.”

The draw left City on 78 points. Bournemouth secured European qualification for the first time.

Kroupi fired Bournemouth in front in the 39th minute to break the deadlock in a tight game when Adrien Truffert was played through down the left. Truffert picked out the 19-year-old Frenchman, who took a touch before unleashing a brilliant curving shot just inside the far post past Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was rooted to the spot.

City’s Erling Haaland pulled back a goal deep in injury time when Rodri’s shot bounced off the post and dropped to the Norwegian.

Haaland swiftly grabbed the ball out of the back of the net, desperate for a second goal, but the final whistle sounded seconds later to seal City’s fate.