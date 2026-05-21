Jafta’s voice of calm as Proteas eye redemption

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SA’s wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta believes discipline and focus will define the Proteas Women’s campaign at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales.

With a daunting opener against world No 1 Australia at Old Trafford on June 13, Jafta insists the team’s strength lies in taking “each game at a time” and trusting the squad’s collective journey since their 2024 final heartbreak.

“The team are in a good place, but our main focus is taking each game at a time. If we take care of what we have to do, then we will potentially get there. For us it’s not to think too far ahead and focus on that first game against Australia,” said Jafta.

“The team has been preparing well. Looking at the journey towards this World Cup, it didn’t start just now. It started after the ODI World Cup. Since then we have played against Ireland, moved over to Pakistan, then to New Zealand and, more recently, India.”

“I think for us it’s been good to see how the squad rotation has been. Everybody had an opportunity to play. When it came to selections. It was about everyone who was part of that journey,” the 31-year-old from KuGompo City said.

The final 15-player squad was announced last Tuesday, and Jafta expressed her gratitude to be part of it.

“It’s always an honour to represent your country. It’s a privilege to put on the badge and represent everyone in the country and my family,” the former Stirling High pupil said.

Noticeable exclusions from the team selected by head coach Mandla Mashimbyi included Ayanda Hlubi and Anneke Bosch.

“I believe that it takes a whole squad, in our case the full 23 to have a competitive environment.

“Once it’s competitive, we elevate each other. It hurts that not everyone can go, but when you look at the selected squad, you have to look at the person next to you and trust them for the job.”

Since the Protea women’s heartbreaking 32-run final loss against New Zealand in 2024, they have remained in consistent form.

Mashimbyi’s team have won their most recent T20 series against Ireland, Pakistan and India.

Following the final, Jafta has focused on improving her batting.

“I got an opportunity to bat higher. Obviously, it wasn’t pretty at first, but the coach had patience. He told me to put my head down and forget about the outside noise.

“Looking at my overall game, my keeping and batting have improved. Now I want to perform for the team and try to not focus on the outside noise.

“That has been the shift since then . . . putting in the time and the hours. You can’t expect things to happen without putting the work in.”

The Proteas, world-ranked No 5, are among the favourites in Group 1. They will face Australia, India, Pakistan, the Netherlands and Bangladesh.

“In a tournament you must never underestimate your opposition. You must never think too far ahead,” Jafta said.

“The team and my main focus remain the first game. We don’t want to think way beyond it. That is the coach’s job.

“For us as a team it is to be very disciplined building up to the first game because that will set the tone.”

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