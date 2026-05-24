Boks put building blocks in place for Gqeberha opener, says Erasmus

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More significant building blocks have been put in place to ensure the Springboks are ready to hit the ground running in their opening match of the season against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on June 20, coach Rassie Erasmus said.

Last week’s alignment camp in Cape Town included a series of boardroom sessions presented by the coaches in the build-up to the Boks’ opening game at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 3pm).

Though some of the players at the alignment camp may not make the Bok side to face the BaaBaas, they will be strong candidates for inclusion in an SA A team to face the Zimbabwe Sables in a curtain-raiser (kickoff 12:00).

“Every year after an alignment camp, we say we are happy with where we are currently, but I guess it will only be clear when we start playing,” Erasmus said.

“What we’ve tried to introduce with the alignment camps was to bring in young players who haven’t been part of our system and others who have only been to one or two camps, so in that sense, the players are starting to feel more comfortable.

“They also got the opportunity to know the coaches and a little more about the structures.

“There were also injured players who were not in attendance and some guys who attended virtually, so there were different goals, but we believe most of them were achieved.

“That said, it’s easy to talk now. Obviously, it has to translate onto the field.”

Erasmus said more than 60 players in the two alignment camps spread the net to ensure that everyone received a fair start.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus. (Paul Childs)

“Then there are the on-field aspects, where some guys may still be playing, and others will be flying in from abroad. In general, however, I think we are in a good place as a group, and everyone knows what we expect of each other when we start training.”

Erasmus named a purpose- and goal-driven squad for the team’s second in-person alignment camp, with former Hudson Park schoolboy Sibabalwe Mahashe and the highly rated Zekhethelo Siyaya invited to their first camp.

Embrose Papier, Francke Horn, Andre-Hugo Venter and Henco van Wyk, who have all attended alignment camps in the past, have also been included in the group.

With several experienced national players who have been in the set-up for several seasons sidelined due to injury, Erasmus said the purpose of this camp had been to expose players to the team’s structures and systems with an eye on the next two seasons and beyond.

Attendees at the camp were 10 uncapped players in Paul de Villiers, Batho Hlekani, Francke Horn, Mahashe, Riley Norton, Haashim Pead, Siyaya, Emmanuel Tshituka, Van Wyk and Jaco Williams, six of whom were invited to the first alignment camp in March.

Erasmus will name his training squad for next month’s camp in the next two weeks, when the Boks will begin their on-field preparations for the season-opening double-header between the Springboks and Barbarians and the SA A team against Zimbabwe.

This will be followed by three back-to-back Test matches against England in Johannesburg (July 4), Scotland in Pretoria (July 11), and Wales in Durban (July 18) as part of the Nations Championship and a match against Argentina in Buenos Aires (August 8) before four Tests against the All Blacks in the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series in August and September.

The Boks will then travel to Australia to face the Wallabies in Perth (September 27) before the second leg of the Nations Championship kicks off in Europe, with matches against Italy (November 7), France (November 13) and Ireland (November 21), before the Finals Weekend in London (November 27 to 29).

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