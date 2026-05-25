Alex Road seize initiative to defeat brave Ithembe outfit

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The Ithembelihle rugby team put up a strong effort before losing to Alexander Road at the weekend.

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Ithembelihle returned to the rugby field for their second game this year and put up a brave fight before going down to Alexander Road 24-7.

With no field to train on, the Ithembe side took some time to find their rhythm and struggled to gel in the first 35 minutes of the game.

Alex seized the initiative to score through their forwards and then slotted a penalty to take a 10-0 lead.

They went further ahead from a lineout move when prop Sivu Madsoziwe crashed over to make it 17-0. At this stage it was all Alex as Ithembelihle struggled to find any rhythm.

Five minutes before halftime a fracas between the players saw Ithembe receiving two red cards. From the ensuing lineout, Alex scored again to lead 24-0 at the break.

Ithembelihle came out firing in the second half, with flyhalf Mablacky Toyise beginning to find space and strong runs by centre Mavesta Yako and flank Waruna Setenane putting their opponents under pressure.

Alex were pinned down in their own half, with Ithembelihle running the ball at every opportunity.

Yako went over in the corner for what seemed like a try, but he was ruled to be in touch.

This did not deter Ithembelihle and they came back with Toyise breaking through to score next. He converted his own try.

Ithembelihle kept on attacking and from a collapsed scrum on Alex’s 22, Yako picked the ball up and went straight through, only for the ref to call him back and award Alex a penalty.

The Ithembe players kept on attacking, and it was only a desperate Alex defence that kept them out, ensuring the final score remained 24-7.

The Herald