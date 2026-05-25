Grey’s power up front drives them to win over St Andrew’s

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Kingswood's Ryan O'Sullivan is surrounded by Port Rex defenders as he tries to break through during their rugby match held in Makhanda on Saturday.

Grey High and Kingswood College produced commanding all-round performances to secure solid victories over St Andrew’s College and Port Rex respectively in school rugby matches held in Makhanda at the weekend.

Both teams were coming off disappointing losses – Grey to Wynberg and Kingswood to Hudson Park – and will be pleased with the resilience they showed in securing victory.

In their clash on the Lower Field at St Andrew’s, Grey again showed a high-quality work-rate among their forwards as they kept the home side under persistent pressure when they were close to the line, paving the way for a 42-22 victory.

The Gqeberha visitors laid down a marker early on, with flank Sibonelo Stuurman crossing for his first try after only a couple of minutes, and they never relinquished their grip on the proceedings, despite the best efforts of St Andrew’s, well led by skipper Sivatho Mjali.

Not even two yellow cards at one stage could derail Grey’s march to victory, although St Andrew’s did score one of their four tries in that period to make sure the game was interestingly poised at 14-7 to Grey at halftime.

Hardworking St Andrew’s prop Mark Ewing was the scorer of that try and later in the second half he repeated that with another determined effort as he barged over for a second time.

That took the score to 21-12 – hooker Micah Wessels had crossed for Grey – but every time the home team got points on the board, Grey managed to find an answer with a scoring riposte of their own.

This time it was big lock Jean Nel who crashed over as Grey showed patience with their constant driving from mauls close to the St Andrew’s line. The pressure was relentless and St Andrew’s found it difficult to counter the threat.

The Andreans were always in the hunt, though, and tries by Avu Bangazi and Josh van Zyl kept their fans interested, but Grey were able to hit back on a regular basis and further pressure from the maul saw Stuurman and Blake Parker add two more tries to take them out to a comfortable margin.

Back at flyhalf after injury, Nathan Trytsman assisted the Grey cause by slotting six conversions, while St Andrew’s star Will Stevens lacked his usual accuracy, kicking only one of four conversions and also missing a penalty.

Kingswood, meanwhile, had too many attacking weapons for Port Rex, who were coming off a heavy midweek loss to Selborne College in KuGompo City.

The visitors could not keep pace with the Kingswood attack and the Makhanda side ran in several well-worked tries on the way to a 66-7 victory.

The Herald