Pearson show their class on the hockey pitch

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Pearson's Jude Septoo earned his 50th cap for the boys' first hockey team at the weekend

Pearson High enjoyed a highly successful week of hockey against Kingswood College, with outstanding performances across all age-groups in the boys’ and girls’ matches.

The Pearson boys recorded emphatic victories throughout the day, highlighted by the first team’s impressive 10-2 win.

The U16A side secured a commanding 7-0 result and other strong performances came from the seconds (4-0), thirds (6-1), U16C (10-1) and U14A and U14B, who each claimed 3-0 victories.

The Pearson girls’ sides were equally impressive, producing a series of dominant displays.

The first XI earned a convincing 4-1 victory, while the third team delivered the result of the day with a remarkable 13-0 margin.

The U14A girls continued their excellent form with a 7-0 triumph and the U16A side won 5-1.

The U16B, U14B and U16D teams all kept clean sheets in strong victories, while the U16C girls edged a tight contest 1-0.

Earlier in the week, the U14A girls enjoyed two excellent victories, defeating Collegiate 4-0 on Thursday before overcoming Clarendon High 2-0, capping off a memorable run of results for the hockey programme.

The occasion was made more special as three first team boys celebrated their 50-cap milestones for the school — Jude Septoo, Daniel Ritchie and Joes Cowper-Johnson.