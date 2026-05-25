Pearson show their class on the hockey pitch

Pearson High enjoyed a highly successful week of hockey against Kingswood College, with outstanding performances across all age-groups in the boys’ and girls’ matches.
The Pearson boys recorded emphatic victories throughout the day, highlighted by the first team’s impressive 10-2 win.
The U16A side secured a commanding 7-0 result and other strong performances came from the seconds (4-0), thirds (6-1), U16C (10-1) and U14A and U14B, who each claimed 3-0 victories.
The Pearson girls’ sides were equally impressive, producing a series of dominant displays.
The first XI earned a convincing 4-1 victory, while the third team delivered the result of the day with a remarkable 13-0 margin.
The U14A girls continued their excellent form with a 7-0 triumph and the U16A side won 5-1.
The U16B, U14B and U16D teams all kept clean sheets in strong victories, while the U16C girls edged a tight contest 1-0.
Earlier in the week, the U14A girls enjoyed two excellent victories, defeating Collegiate 4-0 on Thursday before overcoming Clarendon High 2-0, capping off a memorable run of results for the hockey programme.
The occasion was made more special as three first team boys celebrated their 50-cap milestones for the school — Jude Septoo, Daniel Ritchie and Joes Cowper-Johnson.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.