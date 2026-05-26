Bafana Bafana World Cup squad announcement: all you need to know

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will name his final 23- to 26-player Bafana Bafana 2026 World Cup squad in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Here is all you need to know about the squad announcement:

Time of the announcement: 7pm

7pm Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House, part of the Union Buildings complex in Pretoria

Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House, part of the Union Buildings complex in Pretoria Who will announce the squad?: Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Bafana coach Hugo Broos Will President Cyril Ramaphosa attend?: Yes

Yes Size of the squad: Fifa allows between 23 and 26 players in the final squad

Fifa allows between 23 and 26 players in the final squad Deadline to submit final squad to Fifa: June 1

June 1 Bafana preliminary squad: 32 players were named by Broos on Thursday

32 players were named by Broos on Thursday Deadline to submit preliminary squad to Fifa: May 11

May 11 Can players change from the preliminary squad to the final squad?: Players can only be drafted in if there has been an injury

Players can only be drafted in if there has been an injury When did the squad assemble?: The 32 players announced in the preliminary squad assembled on Monday and started training on Tuesday towards the Nicaragua warm-up friendly

The 32 players announced in the preliminary squad assembled on Monday and started training on Tuesday towards the Nicaragua warm-up friendly When and where is the warm-up friendly against Nicaragua?: Friday at 6pm, Orlando Stadium

Friday at 6pm, Orlando Stadium When do Bafana depart for Mexico?: Sunday

Sunday Do Bafana play any more international friendlies before the World Cup on arrival in Mexico?: No, none are scheduled. They might play closed-door friendlies against local Mexican teams

No, none are scheduled. They might play closed-door friendlies against local Mexican teams Bafana’s World Cup group: Group A

Group A Where will they be based in Mexico?: Universidad de Futbol, Pachuca, 95km from Mexico City

Universidad de Futbol, Pachuca, 95km from Mexico City Bafana’s first 2026 World Cup game: June 11 against co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca in Mexico City (1pm Mexico City time, 9pm SA time), the opening game of the World Cup

June 11 against co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca in Mexico City (1pm Mexico City time, 9pm SA time), the opening game of the World Cup Bafana’s next game: June 18, against Czechia (Czech Republic) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia (12pm Atlanta time, 6pm SA time)

June 18, against Czechia (Czech Republic) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia (12pm Atlanta time, 6pm SA time) Bafana’s final Group A game: June 24 against South Korea at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico (7pm Guadalupe time, 3am on the morning of June 25 SA time)

June 24 against South Korea at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico (7pm Guadalupe time, 3am on the morning of June 25 SA time) What Bafana need to progress to the last 32?: Finish in the top two in the group or among the eight best third-placed teams from the 12 first-round groups

Finish in the top two in the group or among the eight best third-placed teams from the 12 first-round groups Who is hosting the 2026 World Cup?: Mexico, Canada and the US

Mexico, Canada and the US How many teams qualified?: 48 (expanded this year from the previous 32 in Qatar in 2022)

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