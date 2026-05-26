Gqeberha pool player aims to win big at BlackBall World Champs

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Darren Barnard, a talented pool player from Gqeberha, is gearing up to defend his Doubles World Championship crown at the World Pool Association Blackball World Championships taking place in London in October

Darren Barnard, a talented pool player from Gqeberha, is gearing up to defend his Doubles World Championship crown at the upcoming World Pool Association BlackBall World Championships.

From October 20 to 28, the Thistle Official Hotel in London will transform into the battleground for the event.

Darren Barnard (Supplied)

Barnard, who grew up in Sydenham and now lives in Kabega Park, said he began playing pool as a pastime, which eventually led him onto the competitive stage.

“In 2012, I began playing pool locally for enjoyment,” the 27-year-old Castros and Hotspot Hunters player said.

“My first national competition was in 2014 in Polokwane, and that is when Eastern Province won their first national title for under-18.

“Since then, I’ve competed in the nationals every year.

“I was ranked second three times in South Africa and second overall in Africa.

“In 2016, I competed at the world champs in Ireland for the U18 age group.

“The last major trip was two years ago. I travelled to the UK for the men’s world championships, where I won the doubles title.

“Every second year, there is a world championship, so I plan to defend my title this year. That same year, I lost in the singles semifinals and was ranked sixth in the world.

“My partner, Regan Ellie, lived in Gqeberha but has moved to Bloemfontein.

“Preparations are going well. I’m looking forward to the event, and I believe I’ll perform well this year.

“I’ll compete in singles, doubles, and the team event.

“Team SA is very strong this year, with players from Cape Town and Durban.

“To qualify for the world championships, you must first play in your league in Gqeberha, then proceed to trials where you will receive your EP colours, and finally to nationals, which are usually held in Durban or Johannesburg.

“You’ll play against all of the provinces, and there are usually 120 players. You have to finish in the top five to qualify for the World Championships or the All-Africa event.

“This year, I placed second at the BlackBall SA Nationals.”

He said that making the top five meant you got a fully paid trip to the world champs.

However, for accommodation, players would have to pay between 10% and 20%.

He would also have to pay for his flights from Gqeberha to Johannesburg and back.

“Plus for my visa and a small percentage of the accommodation.

“I would like to say thanks to J&B Construction for always being there for me because the owner always helps me out with sponsorships, and my girlfriend Elandi for always motivating me.”

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