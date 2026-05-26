Warriors opt for continuity with limited recruitment

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All-rounder Andile Mokgakane rejoins the Dafabet Warriors after spending a season at the Tuskers in 2025/2026.

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New faces are set to inject added energy into the Dafabet Warriors’ 2026/2027 campaign after the franchise made a measured three-player move in the transfer window, head coach Robin Peterson said on Tuesday.

Western Province veteran Beuran Hendricks and Titans batter Sibonelo Makhanya have joined the Gqeberha-based side, while Andile Mokgakane returns after a spell with the Tuskers.

In terms of departures, Sinethemba Qeshile, Aphiwe Mnyanda and Ntando Soni have moved on to new opportunities with the Titans and Knights, respectively, as the franchise continues to balance continuity with targeted squad reinforcement ahead of the new domestic season.

The limited recruitment activity reflects a deliberate approach by the franchise, which has prioritised continuity and role clarity over wholesale changes.

With the domestic calendar expected to intensify in the new cycle, the Warriors believe a stable core will be crucial in maintaining consistency across formats.

Peterson said the recruits brought experience and depth — important in a season of increased fixtures.

“Beuran is an experienced bowler who has played for South Africa, and the young bowlers can learn from him,” he said.

“Sibonelo brings experience from winning squads which will help the dressing room.

“Andile is a talented batter. We were disappointed to lose him last season and are happy to have him back.”

He said squad depth was key, with national call-ups expected.

“We aimed to add strength and depth, especially with players earning national or A-team recognition.

“When they are away, others must step up.”

Peterson’s squad balance is also designed to manage the demands of national selection, with several players in contention for higher honours.

The depth in both batting and bowling ensures the side can absorb absences without a major drop in performance — a key factor in modern domestic cricket structures.

Across competitions, the Warriors enjoyed a strong campaign, securing the CSA T20 Challenge title while also pushing deep into the longer formats.

However, narrow defeats in both the 4-Day Series final against the Lions and the One-Day Cup playoff against the Titans highlighted the fine margins at the top level.

Peterson believes the squad now has more match-winners and a stronger bowling unit.

“We have more wicket-takers now.

“Guys like Thomas Kaber, Matthew Boast and Gideon Peters, plus Duanne Olivier, Kerwin Mungroo and others, give us a strong attack.”

He also stressed the importance of youth development.

“Youth development is vital, not only in the Eastern Cape but nationally.

“The only way the Proteas stay strong is by bringing players through at first-class level.”

The franchise’s continued emphasis on youth development remains central to its long-term strategy, with a steady pipeline of emerging talent being exposed to first-class cricket.

Peterson believes this approach is essential not only for the Warriors’ future but also for sustaining the broader strength of South African cricket.

“It is important they get opportunities to learn and win while developing their game.”

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