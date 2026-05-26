Sport

WATCH | Sundowns’ fans greet African champions on return to OR Tambo

Singing supporters pack arrivals hall, most staying until midnight after Downs’ flight was delayed

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane carries the trophy as the African champions arrive back from Rabat, Morocco, at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday night, having won the 2025-2026 Caf Champions League final against AS FAR on Sunday. (Alche Greeff/BackpagePix)

African champions Mamelodi Sundowns returned from Morocco to a hero’s welcome at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday night with the Champions League trophy that eluded them for 10 years.

The Brazilians played to a 1-1 draw with AS FAR in Rabat on Sunday night to win the 2025-2026 Champions League final 2-1 on aggregate. That earned Downs their second star on their badge for their second title in the Confederation of African Football’s premier interclub competition after their first in 2016 and the first for coach Miguel Cardoso on his third successive time of trying, having lost in the previous two finals.

Singing Sundowns supporters packed the airport arrivals hall, and most of them stayed until midnight after Downs’ chartered plane from Libreville was delayed by a few hours.

Upon arrival, Cardoso, club chair Thlopie Motsepe and captains Themba Zwane and Ronwen Williams addressed the media, speaking about the importance of the title.

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