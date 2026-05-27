IN PICS | Bafana Bafana send-off event in Rosebank

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Opens in new window

Opens in new window

Bafana Bafana's send-off at Standard Bank's headquarters in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on May 27 2026.

There was a sendoff event for Bafana Bafana on Wednesday in Rosebank, Johannesburg, ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is set to announce the final 2026 World Cup squad of 23-26 players at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night.

The Bafana Bafana send-off at Standard Bank's headquarters in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on May 27 2026. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Relebohile Mofokeng at the 2026 Fifa World Cup Bafana Bafana send-off. (Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix)

South African supporters at the send-off in Rosebank. (Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana players at the send-off. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams. (Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix)

Nkosinathi Sibisi, Ronwen Williams and Themba Zwane. (Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos. (Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix)

Safa president Danny Jordaan, Bafana Bafana head Hugo Broos, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Ronwen Williams and Themba Zwane. (Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix)

Sowetan