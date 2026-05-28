Kwatsha on a mission to save Nelson Mandela Bay stadiums

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Repairs have started at the Gelvandale Stadium. Water and electricity problems caused by vandalism have been fixed, and measures are being pursued to secure the facility

Nelson Mandela Bay’s sport, recreation, arts and culture political head, Sinebhongo Kwatsha, is taking action to breathe new life into the city’s stadiums.

Kwatsha visited several of the stadiums after the Herald reported in April on the sports fraternity’s pleas for the safety certificates to be renewed and stadium infrastructure fixed.

After her inspection, Kwatsha announced that plans were already in motion to bring the Bay’s sports facilities up to par.

She, however, said the biggest challenge the municipality had was vandalism and that the authorities were working with the department of safety and security to combat the problem.

“I have taken it upon myself to conduct inspections in all of our facilities. We had challenges before due to heavy rains,” Kwatsha said.

“We also faced the issue of vandalism in the city. We fixed that and the next day we heard that it had been vandalised.

“So we took it upon ourselves to find ways to protect our facilities from vandalism.

“As a department, we even had a council-approved item to raise awareness about vandalism in the city.

“This is a huge challenge and mine is not the only department dealing with it. For instance, the same issue exists in the electricity department.

“It is also important for me, as the city’s MMC [member of the mayoral committee] of sports, to ensure that our facilities are up to standard.

Sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Sinebhongo Kwatsha (EUGENE COETZEE)

“So we’ve taken it upon ourselves to conduct inspections and send engineers to these sites before returning to determine how much it will cost to fix the stadiums and begin repairs.”

Kwatsha said the Jabavu Stadium in Kariega was halfway through its repairs.

She said the municipality’s focus on fixing sporting facilities extended beyond Gqeberha to include Kariega.

“We are working on our qualifying stadiums for the PSL, which are the Wolfson and Gelvandale stadiums.

“In the coming financial year, we will ensure that those two stadiums meet the necessary standards. Not that we will ignore the other stadiums.

“We are also considering conducting an inspection at the Westbourne Oval as well as the Chervrolet Stadium in New Brighton.

“We went to Motherwell and have only seen one stadium so far, but we plan to visit more.

“We will respond to all of them.

“At Westbourne, we face a significant challenge from amaphara (vagabonds) who occupy the space, cook there and have started burning our facility.

“So we’re also working with safety and security to figure out how we can secure our facilities.

“We can’t just focus on grading when the structure isn’t looking great. The facilities must be up to standard in order to receive grading certification.

“Currently, the only issue at the Gelvandale Stadium is the roof.

“On Wednesday, we fixed the water and electricity problems caused by vandalism.

“We will also install fencing around the Gelvandale Stadium because people use the outside parking lot to party and spin cars.

“We want to protect that area because we have people there; there is a car wash and a driving school, and we don’t want to deprive those people because they provide food for families.

“So we are not going to chase them away when they are providing for their families but we want to make sure they are safe while working.”

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