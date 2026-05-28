Sport

POLL | Are you happy with Hugo Broos’s final Bafana Bafana squad selection?

Did the coach get it right? Some fans agree with the balance, others bemoan a reliance on Sundowns and Pirates

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos's World Cup squad selection has come under the spotlight. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has officially named his final 26-man squad for the World Cup tournament, beginning on June 11, cutting six players from his preliminary 32-man roster.

The announcement has sparked heated debate among South African football fans, with supporters offering differing opinions on who deserved their spot, and whether Broos selected the strongest possible team.

Some fans believe the Belgian coach has chosen a balanced squad with the right mix of experience, consistency and tactical discipline, arguing that SA has a realistic chance of progressing to the knockout stages if the team performs to its potential.

Others feel there were surprising omissions and questionable inclusions, with criticism over the heavy reliance on players from Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Broos has largely remained loyal to the core group of players who helped Bafana qualify, but the final squad selection is likely to stay a talking point until the tournament begins.

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