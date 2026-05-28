Proteas Women target missing crown

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Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt believes past disappointments will only fuel their ambition when they kick off their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign.

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Proteas Women captain Laura Wolvaardt believes reaching back-to-back ICC Women’s T20 World Cup finals has only fuelled the team’s hunger to finally claim the elusive trophy.

Despite falling short in consecutive finals, Wolvaardt said those experiences had strengthened the squad’s determination to take the final step when the tournament gets under way in England and Wales in June.

The competition runs from June 12 to July 5, with SA facing a challenging group featuring Australia, India and Pakistan, before wrapping up the first phase against the Netherlands and Bangladesh.

“Reaching back-to-back T20 World Cup finals has obviously been very special for us as a team, but I think it’s also made us even hungrier to go one step further,” Wolvaardt wrote in a column published by the International Cricket Council.

SA have steadily emerged as one of the leading sides in women’s T20 cricket after years of near misses at major tournaments.

Since making their tournament debut in 2009, the Proteas twice exited at the semifinal stage before reaching a maiden final in 2023.

They followed it up with another championship appearance in 2024 but suffered defeats to Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

There’s a calmness and maturity within the squad now that comes from having experienced players who have been part of those big matches in the past — Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaard

Wolvaardt believes the experiences of playing in pressure-filled encounters have helped create a more composed and mature group.

“One of the strengths of this team is how close we have become off the field.

“We’ve built strong relationships and trust within the group over time, and I think that really helps in pressure situations.

“There’s a calmness and maturity within the squad now that comes from having experienced players who have been part of those big matches in the past.”

Attention in the lead-up to the tournament has also centred on ensuring players clearly understand their roles within the side.

“We’ve spent a lot of time looking back at key situations from previous tournaments and understanding where we can be better, whether that’s tactically, mentally or in how we handle pressure moments,” Wolvaardt said.

“There’s also been a big emphasis on creating an environment where everyone feels clear about their role while prioritising the process we need to follow to achieve our goals.”

SA head into the tournament after an extended run of international cricket that included T20 series against New Zealand away and India at home.

The Proteas endured a difficult tour to New Zealand, losing 4-1, but responded emphatically by beating India by the same scoreline.

“We’ve had a lengthy run of cricket leading into the World Cup, and those series gave us a great opportunity to test ourselves in different situations,” she said.

“Winning the India series gave the group a lot of confidence, but more importantly, it showed the ability and resilience within the squad.

“Players stepped up at different times, and that’s something you need at a World Cup.”

With momentum building and belief growing, SA will again aim to turn promise into silverware on the biggest stage.

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