Tears, legacy, pride as young swimmer honours grandfather on world stage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Swimmers Andre Strydom, 14, Myra Viduya, 18, Stacey Welsh 15, and Dante Williams, 14, with coach Athenkosi Mtiya, are headed to Mauritius.

Story audio is generated using AI

For 14-year-old swimmer Dante Elliot Williams, the moment he learnt he would represent SA was overwhelming — not just because of what he has achieved but because of whose footsteps he is following.

Next month Dante will travel to Mauritius as part of a four-member team from Bay Eagles Swim Team (BEST), a small but tight-knit club in Gqeberha that is quietly making waves far beyond its size.

Alongside teammates Andre Strydom, 14, Stacey Welsch, 14, and Myra Viduya, 18, and under the guidance of coach Athenkosi Mtiya, the group will represent SA at the Africa Aquatics Zone IV Open Water Swimming Championships in Mauritius next month.

But for Dante, this journey is deeply personal. His grandfather, Brian Elliot, is a legendary figure in local swimming — a former national representative who spent nearly five decades shaping the sport in the city. Now retired, the founder of Aquabear Swim Club unknowingly laid the foundation for his grandson’s moment on the international stage.

The championships take place at Mont Choisy Beach on June 6-7.

The swimmers train at the Aquabear Swim Club facilities, founded by Elliot.

I am proud of the Elliot name and proud that I get to represent my family, my city and my country — Dante Elliot Williams

Elliot, who retired in 2020 after nearly five decades in coaching, represented SA as a swimmer in the 1960s and played a major role in developing competitive swimming in Gqeberha through Aquabear Swim Club, which he founded in 1972.

Now Dante is proudly continuing the family legacy.

“It means quite a lot to me to represent SA because I now realise how big my grandfather was in the swimming world,” he said.

“It blows my mind that I get to represent the country and a swimming community he worked so hard to help build. I am proud of the Elliot name and proud that I get to represent my family, my city and my country.”

He added that he never imagined swimming would become such a major part of his life.

“My grandparents asked my sister and I if we wanted to do sports, and I chose swimming because my grandfather did swimming. Now that I am a swimmer, I cannot picture myself doing anything else.”

Family atmosphere

His mother Jacqueline said her son became emotional after hearing he had made the South African team.

“When I told him he had been selected, he put his hands on his head and burst into tears because representing SA has always been one of his biggest goals. At BEST, every swimmer matters, whether you are getting a gold medal or swimming a personal best. That family environment is what keeps the swimmers motivated and happy,” she said.

Mtiya, now in his fifth season with the team, said the club’s strength lay in its close-knit culture and focus on development.

Our training starts with endurance work and all four strokes, but mainly freestyle because of the demands of open-water swimming. The family atmosphere in the club makes a big difference — Athenkosi Mtiya, coach

“We are a small club compared to many others in Gqeberha, but we focus on quality and not rushing swimmers,” he said.

“Our training starts with endurance work and all four strokes, but mainly freestyle because of the demands of open-water swimming. The family atmosphere in the club makes a big difference.”

Andre said the opportunity to compete internationally was both exciting and meaningful. “It is a great opportunity to race against new opponents in an unfamiliar environment. My late grandmother inspired me a lot. She always supported us and made sacrifices for her grandchildren,” he said.

His mother Masunet said the family was proud to see her son’s dedication rewarded.

“Though Andre trains between two to four hours a day, we still make sure we spend quality family time together, even if it is next to a pool,” she said. “The club creates a safe environment where swimmers can grow physically and emotionally. They compete hard in the water, but they are also each other’s biggest supporters.”

For Stacey’s family, the achievement reflects years of commitment and sacrifice.

“It was an incredibly proud moment for us as parents. Swimming becomes a lifestyle — with early mornings, long training sessions and balancing school commitments,” her mother Carmen said.

“The coaches create an environment that builds discipline, resilience, and confidence, and that is what makes the club special.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

Herald