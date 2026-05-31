Police dismantle Old Boys, Fort Hare Blues continue to top Super League

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East London Police lock Kamva Tetani carries the ball against Old Boys in their Border Super League game at Police Park in KuGompo City on Saturday.

Week five of the Border Super and Premier League produced some high-scoring results across the region.

The Fort Hare Blues’ winning streak continued after beating Buffs 18-13 at Baysville High School.

The victory means the Blues top the table with 24 points and are unbeaten in the opening five matches.

East London Police thumped Old Boys 55-7 at Police Park.

The win meant the Bobbies moved to second place with 20 points.

Komga United, placed third, could not get any points to exert pressure on the top teams.

This after they were beaten 36-24 by the Young Leopards in Komga.

WSU All Blacks tore Moonlight apart 28-3 in Butterworth. The result means Moonlight are still yet to get any wins and are at the bottom of the table.

In Komani, Breakers managed to scrape a losing bonus point after they lost 31-26 to FB United.

The match between Swallows and WSU Eagles was postponed.

In the Premier League, Lovedale College and Rising Stars remained the only teams to yet taste defeat.

Lovedale extended their stay at the top of the log after they narrowly defeated Ocean Sweepers 22-18 in Qonce, while Stars put on a 50-8 bonus-point win over Africans in Breidbach.

Black Eagles and United Brothers played to a 12-12 draw. Wallabies beat Busy Boys 31-19.

Both matches were played in Mpongo Fields.

At St Christopher’s High, Ngculu Zebras were handed five points as Ncera Leopards and the referees did not turn up for the game.

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