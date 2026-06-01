Blitzboks were not clinical enough in Spain – Snyman

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springbok Sevens head coach Philip Snyman was adamant that the Blitzboks were their own worst enemies in the HSBC SVNS Valladolid final, where they were outplayed 26-19 by Australia in a pulsating match.

For Snyman, the slow start earlier in the tournament contributed to the result in the final, as the South Africans never played the rugby that they are capable of.

“Australia were deserved winners tonight,” said Snyman.

“They used their opportunities better in the final and deserved the win — they played very good rugby all tournament long.”

Snyman believes that the TMO call at the end of the match, which disallowed what would have been a try by South Africa to level the scores, was par for the course.

“Sevens is brutal and so are the margins sometimes. We also had other opportunities, which we did not use; that one pass was not the reason we did not win.”

Snyman said his team played some of their best rugby on Sunday, but he was not happy with some of the performances on the first two days.

“Yes, we did very well at stages [on Sunday], but we will have to revisit those areas where we did not do as well as we should have,” he said.

“Earlier in the tournament, we were not at our best and will have a look at that. We still made it to the final, though, as tough as it is to get to that stage of the competition, so from that perspective, I am pleased.

“You are supposed to set the standard on day one and pick up the momentum from there, but we did not quite do that and, in fact, struggled on the first two days.”

Snyman said they were just not clinical enough and that they needed more possession.

“We need to look better after our ball. In the final, we missed too many tackles, and that got them back into the game.

“Playing in six consecutive finals is great, but this one was not our best, so we need to come back stronger.”

Next weekend in Bordeaux, the final tournament in the World Championship, the Blitzboks are in a tough Pool A with Fiji, Kenya, and Great Britain.

Australia, Spain, the US, and Uruguay are in Pool B, and Pool C consists of Argentina, New Zealand, France, and Germany.

SVNS World Championship standings:

1 South Africa 38, 2 Argentina 34, 3 Australia 30, 4 Fiji 26, 5 Spain 26, 6 New Zealand 26, 7 France 14, 8 Kenya 14. - SA Rugby Communications

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald