Champions Gardens bounce back with vital win at ‘Die Hok’

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Challenged by Brumbies centre Lelona Xhaso, Gardens fullback Navan Goeda kicks ahead during their EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash at 'Die Hok' in Kariega in Saturday

Champions Gardens have provided evidence that they are on the comeback trail after experiencing a sluggish start to their EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby title defence.

After starting the day second from bottom on the log, Gardens bounced back with a valuable 46-34 win over the Brumbies at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium (Die Hok) in Kariega on Saturday.

If there were any nerves among Gardens’ home supporters, they were settled when the champions opened a 31-8 halftime lead over their rivals from Makhanda.

It was a win that has moved Gardens into eighth spot on the log.

They still have work to do, however, if they want to make the cut and qualify for the top 6 after the opening round of 11 matches.

After being a dominant force in EP club rugby in recent seasons, Gardens were left languishing second from bottom on the table after they were beaten 20-7 by Trying Stars in Alexandria last week.

It was a second defeat in three games for the champions, and it turned their home game against the Brumbies into a must-win affair

With a logjam at the top of the table, the pressure will continue to mount on teams that dropped points in the opening rounds.

The Gardens try scorers against the Brumbies were Donlic Natal (2), Marvin Kampher (2), Naylan Goeda, Duwayne Prince and JP Claasen.

“As the defending champions of the competition, we know that our current position on the log is not a true reflection of the quality, character and potential within this team,” Gardens vice-president Royden Johnson said.

“Saturday’s victory is an important step in the right direction and keeps us firmly on course to defend our title.

“However, Gardens are under no illusions.

“While we are pleased with the result, we recognise that we are still some distance away from the standards we have set for ourselves.

“There is significant room for improvement, and we remain committed to working hard, staying disciplined and continuously raising our performance levels.

“The journey continues, and we believe our best rugby is still ahead of us.”

The biggest upset of the day was provided by Jeffreys Bay, who pulled off a shock 22-21 win over log-leaders Harlequins at the Pellsrus Sports Ground.

Harlequins had been hot favourites to extend their winning streak to five matches after a strong start to the season.

Last week, Quins overpowered Star of Hope 57-19 at the Adcock Stadium to notch up a fourth straight win after earlier victories over Hankey Villagers, Trying Stars and the NMU Madibaz.

The win has boosted Jeffreys Bay’s hopes of a top 6 finish after they started the day in 10th spot on the log.

A resurgent Park side continued to impress with a valuable 33-26 away victory over Hankey Villagers.

It was a fourth consecutive win for Park (18 points), who are in third place on the log and within touching distance of log leaders Kruisfontein United (21 points) and second-placed Harlequins (20 points).

After Harlequins’ loss to Jeffreys Bay, Kruisfontein moved to the top of the standings with a 35-24 win over Hankey Villagers.

Kruisfontein named their inspirational captain Mzwandile Manxodidi man of the match.

In a citation for the accolade, Kruisfontein said: “Manxodidi is a true leader in every sense of the word.

“Captain Solomon led from the front with relentless tackles, powerful runs and an unmatched work rate.

“His drive, passion and commitment inspired the team throughout the match and played a huge role in securing this important victory.”

The match between Progress and Joubertina United, which had been scheduled for the Central Field in Kariega, did not take place due to road works between Joubertina and Kareedouw, which halted travel.

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