Thrilling triple-header at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium set to pack a punch

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Razell Mohamed of Gqeberha, right, will defend her South African female junior heavyweight title against Rita Mrwebi of Gauteng.

Gqeberha boxing fans are in for a night to remember at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, where a thrilling triple-header promises edge-of-the-seat action.

Razell Mohamed of Gqeberha will defend her South African junior heavyweight title against Rita Mrwebi of Gauteng in the highly anticipated event hosted by Zantsi’s Showtime Productions together with the MBDA and NMBM.

Nozipho Bell of Gqeberha will face Zimbabwe’s Chiedza Homakoma for the vacant female WBFI intercontinental junior welterweight championship.

Meanwhile, Knyasa’s Mbuyiseli Ndukwaka will challenge KuGompo City’s Hlumelo Gingana for the vacant IBO Africa lightweight title.

Event organiser Mbali Zantsi from Showtime Productions said most of the fighters are from Nelson Mandela Bay.

She said the event gives local supporters the opportunity to witness hometown talent go toe-to-toe with some of the best fighters from other provinces.

“The event will be headlined by two major female title fights — one of our NMB fighters will be challenging for an international title, while another will be defending her South African title," Zantsi said.

“The undercard is also stacked with exciting local prospects, all eager to prove themselves on a big stage.

“Every fight has been carefully matched to ensure competitive, entertaining boxing from start to finish. Fans can expect an electric atmosphere and explosive action throughout the night.

Also in action will be Siyamnekela Gqubule vs Lelethu Bolo (both from Gqeberha) in the mini-flyweight contest, and Lubabalo Soga (Kareiga) vs Siphosethu Madasi (Makhanda) junior bantamweight.

Other bouts include: Sibusiso Moyakhe (Gqeberha) vs Siphesihle Mpolweni (Makhanda) bantamweight; Libona Rali (Gqeberha) vs Ziviwe Ntobongwana (KuGompo City); and Yibanathi Magwa vs Milani George (both from Gqeberha) mini flyweight.

“Our fighters and our city deserve a world-class stage, and Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is exactly that. As a Fifa World Cup venue, it is one of the city’s most iconic landmarks and a symbol of excellence.

“This is the first boxing tournament of this magnitude to be hosted at the stadium and promoted by a female promoter from Nelson Mandela Bay.

“It is a proud moment not only for boxing but also for the city as a whole. We are showing that Gqeberha has the capacity to host major sporting events while giving our local fighters the opportunity to compete for titles in front of a home crowd and a national television audience on SABC.

“Gqeberha has exceptional boxing talent, which has been overlooked for far too long. That is one of the reasons why Nelson Mandela Bay fighters are heavily represented in this tournament.

“For rising prospects, this is an important stepping stone to greater opportunities. For established champions, it is an opportunity to solidify their legacy and make history.

“In the long run, events like this help open doors for sponsorships, higher rankings and future opportunities, while also demonstrating that Gqeberha is a city where boxing talent can grow and thrive.”

Tickets are available at Webtickets outlets, including Boxer, BP, and Pick n Pay, as well as at the stadium ticket office, priced at R100 for adults and R50 for children under 12.

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