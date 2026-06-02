Nico Malan narrowly miss beating top-rated Graeme

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Graeme College scrumhalf Luke Doyle prepares to get his backline moving in their schools rugby match against Nico Malan in Humansdorp on Saturday

Nico Malan came within a whisker of registering a memorable victory over the highly rated Graeme College outfit but had to settle for a 27-27 draw when the final penalty of the match drifted wide of the uprights in their schools’ rugby encounter on Saturday.

Played on Nico Malan’s home turf in Humansdorp, it was another bruising encounter between two fiercely competitive sides, reminiscent of last year’s thrilling clash, which Graeme edged 43-42.

This time, the momentum swung dramatically throughout the contest.

The home side led 15-3 at halftime after crossing for three tries, only for Graeme to storm back and open up a 27-15 advantage.

Nico Malan, however, refused to yield and mounted a desperate late fightback with two further tries.

As the final whistle approached, Graeme were pressing deep in attack before a knock-on handed Nico Malan possession from a scrum near their own tryline.

Showing tremendous spirit, the hosts launched one final assault, working their way upfield before earning a penalty just inside the Graeme half.

The opportunity to snatch victory ultimately went begging as the kick drifted wide, but the Humansdorp side could take immense pride from a performance that matched one of the province’s strongest teams.

Graeme were tested repeatedly by the home side’s direct approach, with Nico Malan’s powerful forwards making valuable inroads through determined ball-carrying and physicality.

Yet when the visitors were able to unleash their attacking game, they were devastating.

A purple patch between the 43rd and 48th minutes saw Ibenathi Kondile, Asakhe Ranuga and Lucritia Magau score three rapid tries, stunning the home crowd and seemingly putting Graeme in control with a 12-point lead.

Nico Malan recognised that persistence with their hard-running approach could still yield rewards and excellent tries by wing Kobus Strydom and fullback Reagan Stone, who completed his brace, brought them level.

A missed conversion attempt denied the hosts the lead before the final penalty opportunity also went astray.

In many ways, the draw was a fair reflection of a match in which both sides enjoyed periods of dominance during an absorbing 70 minutes.

On the Kolisi Field at Grey High, the gulf between the hosts and Daniel Pienaar Tigers was emphatically illustrated as the men in blue ran in 14 tries on their way to a commanding 94-5 victory.

The visitors enjoyed a memorable moment late in the contest when fullback Cariston Mapoe sped around the Grey defence for a try in the corner, but otherwise it was a difficult afternoon spent trying to contain relentless waves of attacking rugby.

Grey centre Sibulele Ngebulana capitalised on the space created around him to score a hat-trick, while Adam Fourie, Chris Vosloo and Micah Wessels each bagged two tries.

Flyhalf Nathan Trytsman contributed 24 points from the tee, converting 12 of Grey’s 14 tries.

In Makhanda, Kingswood produced a similarly dominant first-half display as their high-tempo, physical approach overwhelmed Brandwag, powering them to a 54-0 halftime lead.

The second half told a different story. Brandwag hooker Francu Fouche profited from the visitors’ powerful maul to score a hat-trick, while Rezanio Petrus added a try and a conversion.

That meant the Kariega side actually outscored Kingswood 22-12 after the break, but by then the damage had already been done as the home side cruised to victory.