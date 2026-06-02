Ravens’ wings clipped in Mthatha by experienced Hope FC

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FC Ravens player Sifiso ‘Ntsunda’ Sibiya, in red, on the ball against Hope FC in their ABC Motsepe League National playoffs Group B clash at the Mthatha Stadium on Tuesday.

Spectators traded their lunchtime for some football in Mthatha, singing their lungs out as they supported Eastern Cape representatives FC Ravens in the ABC Motsepe League playoffs on Tuesday.

But they were not rewarded as the Bizana side went down 3-1 to the Western Cape’s Hope FC in their opening Group B game at a full Mthatha Stadium.

This leaves Ravens under pressure to get maximum points against Mangaung Unite on Wednesday (9am), as a loss or draw would derail their chances to proceed to the weekend’s knockout stages.

Midfielders Craig Martin and Edmilson Chaney were the lead orchestrators of Ravens’ downfall.

Martin, whose contract was not renewed by Chippa United in 2025, proved he still has it.

His big-match temperament offensively contributed to him netting a brace, while Chaney added the third to seal the deal.

Sfundo Dlamini pulled one back in the dying minutes for Ravens, but the home team’s late surge came a little too late.

The pedigree of their senior former PSL players came in handy for Hope in closing down the game, as Ravens launched one after another attack in search of more goals.

The experience was vital in rescuing themselves after they were breached in the opening minutes of the game.

Ravens, backed by their Red Army in the stands, seemed determined to make it known they are not in the competition to make up the numbers.

They used a balanced 4-2-3-1 formation to maintain possession in midfield while pushing wingbacks forward into the attack.

Read: Ravens optimistic heading into Motsepe League playoffs

This tactic by their head coach, Sibusiso Mapompo, starved Hope of ball possession but created more chances for Ravens up front.

But they could not take advantage.

By contrast, and though they spent the majority of the first quarter on the back foot, Hope made sure they buried their first chance.

Martin latched on to a long ball to register the Capetonians’ first goal.

Momentum then shifted as they picked up heaps of confidence, but Ravens’ defence stood resolute until halftime.

But Martin extinguished any hope Ravens may have built up during the break after just two minutes into the second stanza, slotting home his second.

Matters turned from bad to worse for Ravens five minutes later, as Chaney extended the lead.

The football gods offered some respite to Ravens as Hope’s Masilakhe Phohlongo had his penalty saved.

Ravens introduced Dlamini off the bench and improved their offensive shape, which led to the consolation goal.

Hope then brought in former SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns player Clayton Daniel and the 41-year-old made sure his side were solid and organised at the back.

“They were a tough side. We started the first 15 minutes well, but then we dropped the tempo,” Mapompo said.

“I don’t know why, but we will have to quickly pick ourselves up for the next game.”

Earlier in the day, NC Professionals from the Northern Cape beat Limpopo’s Mpheni Defenders 2-0 to top Group C.

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