PE Riding Club to host 334 Sporthorse Stud Extravaganza

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The PE Riding Club has announced the return of the 334 Sporthorse Stud Extravaganza, its premier showjumping event which incorporates the EC Youth Show Jumping and Equitation Championships in Lorraine from Friday to Sunday.

Renowned for its outstanding facilities, the PE Riding Club offers two full-sized arenas that will be filled with exceptional horses and talented riders throughout the weekend.

With highly respected course designers Milton Kgaogelo and Cliff Jones at the helm, competitors and spectators alike can look forward to world-class courses and thrilling competition.

This year’s event is expected to attract more than 200 horses, with more than 750 rounds of jumping, ensuring a highly competitive showcase of equestrian excellence.

Supporting the smooth running of the event will be judges Phillipa Penrose and Judy Gerady and show director Carol Newton.

One of the most anticipated highlights of the weekend is the electrifying 6-Bar Competition on Saturday afternoon, where horse-and-rider combinations battle it out to clear increasingly higher fences — often reaching an impressive 1.60m.

Beyond the action in the arena, spectators and competitors can enjoy a full weekend of entertainment, including the highly contested “Stick Steed Classic” on Saturday after the 6 Bar, followed by the ever-popular “Wys jou Vleis Boerie Competition” on Saturday evening, complete with a live DJ and auction.

“It is wonderful to see how this show continues to grow year after year,” Diane Botes from event partner First For Horses said.

“We are thrilled to attract riders from across the country. Riders and grooms are in for a real treat with top-class courses, fantastic prizes, and incredible entertainment.

“I would also like to extend a sincere thank you to our wonderful sponsors who help make this show such a huge success.

“I’m especially excited to announce that Equilive will be livestreaming all events from our main arena.”

For updates and additional information, follow the PE Riding Club Facebook page: 334 Sporthorse Stud Show brought to you by First For Horses.

The public is invited to attend, as in addition to the equestrian action, visitors can enjoy a mini market, a variety of food and beverage vendors, food trucks the PE Riding Club kitchen and a fully licenced bar.

For more, contact Jenny Mullin at 071-010-4949 or percoffice@gmail.com

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