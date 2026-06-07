Disappointing finish for world champion Blitzboks in Bordeaux

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SA's Siviwe Soyizwapi swings the ball in the third-place playoff against Spain at Stade Atlantique, Bordeaux, on Sunday.

The Springbok Sevens, having won 37 matches during the 2026 season — more than any other team on the planet — failed to add to their winning tally on the final day of the HSBC SVNS World Championship in Bordeaux on Sunday.

And though they will be disappointed, they claimed the big prize by defending their World Championship title.

They achieved that goal on Saturday and, with the job done, Impi Visser and his men can be excused for not setting the same standards on the final day, where they suffered a semifinal defeat to France and lost to Spain for the bronze medal.

France won the tournament, beating New Zealand 14-5 in the cup final.

Having to start the day with only 10 fit players and then also losing Visser before their final match was taxing enough, but France and Spain deserve credit for leaving their best efforts for last.

An early knock-on and a spilt pass by the Blitzboks gave France the lead when they raced away to score.

However, a try from 80m out by Tristan Leyds, superbly converted by Ricardo Duarttee from out wide, made it 7-7.

Duarttee then broke well, and Sebastiaan Jobb almost went over, but he was forced into touch on the corner flag as the half-time whistle went.

The French scored first in the second half, again from an unforced error by SA.

Leading 14-7, the hosts then got the crucial third try after they dominated a breakdown, and at 21-7, they were in control.

Donavan Don made his trip to France earlier in the week worth his while with a long-range try, but the French held on for a 21-12 win.

Against Spain in the third-place playoff, Shilton van Wyk scored early after kicking ahead and chasing down his own kick for his fourth try of the weekend in what was one of the Blitzboks’ best individual efforts in Bordeaux.

Spain fluffed their lines from the restart, and from the resulting possession, Duarttee scored an acrobatic try, which he converted to give SA a 14-0 lead midway through the first half.

But Spain scored next after a patient build-up, where they kept the ball alive in contact, and eventually the SA defence faltered.

Zain Davids was yellow-carded for impeding on the pass, and after that, SA imploded.

Spain immediately capitalised on that extra play and scored under the sticks when a desperate SA defence over-tracked, to make it 14-14 at the break.

Still playing against only six men, they made it 19-14 early in the second half.

The Spanish were on a roll, and even when Davids returned, a well-executed lineout play handed them a fourth try and a 26-14 lead.

Duarttee was then yellow-carded with three minutes left, which sealed the deal for Spain.

Getting desperate on attack as they were running out of time, a long pass was intercepted by Spain, whose converted try made it 33-14.

Another unforced error, this time a charged-down kick, allowed Spain to score a final try to rub salt into the wounds of the championship-winning side. — SA Rugby Communications