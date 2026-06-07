Staying calm in heat of battle was key for Bulls, says Ackermann

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Scrumhalf Embrose Papier scored a try for the Bulls during their come-from-behind win over Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield on Saturday. Picture:

Staying calm, resisting the urge to panic and always trusting the process allowed the Bulls to pull off a stunning 22-21 comeback victory over Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield on Saturday, coach Johan Ackermann said.

An emotional Ackermann said he was lost for words after a thrilling United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal win, which he ranked as one of the finest moments of his distinguished career.

The Bulls had to fight back from being 21-3 down to secure a berth in the final against Leinster at Croke Park in Dublin on June 19.

URC officials confirmed the final will be at Croke Park on the Friday evening due to venue availability, with the ground being the only suitable stadium available in the Dublin and Leinster area that weekend.

In Saturday’s other semifinal, a brave Stormers outfit showed plenty of fight before they were beaten 20-11 by Leinster.

“This win over Glasgow must be right at the top,” Ackermann said.

“I’m lost for words. I couldn’t believe the whistle went and we had won.

“We showed so much commitment tonight [Saturday]. I’m so proud of the team.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this group, this occasion and a comeback like that.

“The comeback is special, I won’t lie.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann (Lefty Shivambu)

“They [Glasgow] were really playing good rugby. Their coach Franco Smith has built that team over four years, and they’re a quality side.

“That’s why this is probably one of the best victories I’ve had. Just the character that the guys showed.”

After trailing 21-10 at halftime, the Bulls produced a powerful second half display to shock their Scottish hosts.

“The character of this Bulls team was outstanding,” Ackermann said.

“It would have been easy to panic after the first half, but the players stayed calm, trusted the process and kept believing that if we could improve our discipline and accuracy, we could get ourselves back into the game.”

“We knew we hadn’t been good enough in the first half.

“The Bulls gave them too many opportunities and too much territory. But the response after halftime was exceptional.

“The players fronted up physically, won key moments and took their chances when they came.

“To reach a final after everything this group has been through says a lot about the people in this environment.

“The players never stopped working, the staff never stopped believing, and now we’ve allowed ourselves to compete for a trophy.

“We’re proud of this win over Glasgow, but we’ve achieved nothing yet.

“Finals are there to be won, and we’ll recover, prepare well and make sure we’re ready for the next challenge against Leinster.”

Ackermann’s senior players in the Bulls changeroom had sparked a momentum shift at halftime.

“At halftime, a lot of the senior guys stood up and said we can’t control the result, but we can control whether we go into our shell or not,” he said.

“I only asked for one thing.

“Score the first try in the second half. If we score, it’s 21-17, and then we’re in the game.

“The boys responded, and I’m pleased with the character they showed.”

Scorers:

Glasgow Warriors 21: Tries: Kyle Steyn (2), penalty try. Conversions: Dan Lancaster (2)

Bulls 22: Tries: Johan Grobbelaar, Embrose Papier, Francois Klopper. Conversions: Handre Pollard (2). Penalty: Pollard.

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