Elite squad selected as MJs Judo Dojo prepares for SA Champs

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Some of the judokas who will represent their province at this year’s South African Judo Championships recently trained with South African coach Allerdyce Fulton in preparation for the national event. They are, from left, Joshua Jacobs, Jordan Jacobs, Tiffany Botes, sensei Reece Kramer, Daniel Jamneck, sensei Allerdyce Fulton, Cody Claassen, Jacques Benade and Colby Janse van Rensburg

MJs Judo Dojo has selected a 45-member elite squad from nearly 500 judokas ahead of the upcoming South African Judo Championships taking place in Gqeberha in July.

According to sensei Reece Kramer, the squad includes junior and senior athletes aged seven years and older who have excelled in competitions and shown exceptional dedication to the sport.

The elite athletes have increased their weekly training schedule, with a strong focus on competition-style judo, kata, randori (practice fighting), strength training and cardio conditioning.

“Without discipline and mental strength, judo is like a car without an engine, you cannot move forward,” Kramer said.

“Children are far stronger and more capable than many people realise, and judo helps bring out that strength,” said Kramer.

MJs enjoyed a successful 2025 SA Champs campaign, bringing home 40 medals, including 20 gold medals.

With this year’s championships hosted locally, more athletes will have the opportunity to compete, adding to the excitement within the dojo.

Kramer said the dojo also placed strong emphasis on confidence, perseverance and social connection alongside competition preparation.

“A weak child becomes resilient, a shy child gains confidence, and an angry child learns self-control,” Kramer said. “That transformation gives us purpose.”

He encouraged athletes to trust in themselves and their coaches, saying self-belief remains one of the most important lessons judo can teach.