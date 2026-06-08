Nqothole delighted with Moloney win as he’s next in line for matchup against new IBF champion

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Mthatha boxer Sikho Nqothole’s wish was granted when Australian Andrew Moloney dethroned Willibaldo Garcia for the IBF junior bantamweight title in Japan at the weekend.

I was happy Moloney won because I think his style is more suited for me than Garcia’s — Sikho Nqothole

Nqothole was a keen viewer when Mexican Garcia surrendered his title in his maiden defence to Moloney after winning it in a rematch against compatriot Rene Calixto in May 2025 after they initially fought to a draw five months earlier.

Interestingly, Calixto got the title shot after ambushing Nqothole with what was considered a home-town decision in Mexico in 2024.

Nqothole bounced back by winning his next four fights, including outsmarting Englishman Charlie Edwards in a world title eliminator a fortnight ago to position himself for a title shot for the winner between Moloney and Garcia.

Moloney squeaked by a close majority decision with scores of 114-114 and 115-113 twice to win.

“I was happy Moloney won because I think his style is more suited for me than Garcia’s,” Nqothole said.

“Garcia’s style can take you off your stride with his constant switching, but Moloney will be easy to plan against.”

Nqothole has already made peace with the fact that he will have to again get on the plane for the title shot as he did when he had to go to England for the title eliminator against Edwards.

With Moloney promoted in Japan, Nqothole is keeping his fingers crossed that the fight is held in the Land of the Rising Sun, where officiating is among the best in the game.

“I wish they would take the fight to Japan because besides good officiating there, showcasing your talent might attract more offers, as Japan has plenty of boxers campaigning in light divisions such as the junior bantamweight.”

Regardless, Nqothole cannot only smell the title shot but also sees himself as a world champion already.

“All I need to do is to make it official; otherwise, as far as I am concerned, I am already a world champion.”

However, his manager, Colin Nathan, cautioned that there was still a big distance between the cup and the mouth, as Moloney would have five months to exercise his voluntary title defence window before he could accommodate Nqothole.

“We have plenty of time to wait to see if Moloney will do in these five months,” he said.

However, when it is time to enforce the mandatory, Nathan does not see hassles, as he has done business with Kameda Promotions, which handled Moloney when he negotiated for his other charge, Lerato Dlamini, when he fought Tomoki Kameda twice, winning the first and losing the rematch.

Daily Dispatch